Sakamoto Kaori wins World Championships title, becomes sixth Japanese woman to capture gold

Japan's Sakamoto Kaori can call herself a world champion.

The favourite in the women's singles event the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France, the 21-year-old never wavered from the start of her short program to the finish of her free, when she collapsed to her knees as the audience rose to its feet on Friday night (25 March).

A bronze medallist last month's Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, Sakamoto scored a 236.09 to win going away, becoming just the sixth Japanese woman in history to win a world championships title - and the first since Asada Mao in 2014.

Sakamoto could barely contain her emotions as her scores came through, a 155.77 for the free easily putting her atop the podium. She put her head into her hands and then raised both arms in celebration.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx won the silver medal behind two stirring programs - including a free skate that brought the audience to its feet before she was finished, as well, totalling 217.70. She is her country's first female world medallist.

16-year-old Alysa Liu of the U.S. had a spell-binding free skate, landing her triple Axel (though it was called under-rotated) to open and scoring a 139.28 to total a 211.19.

She wins the United States its first world medal in women's singles since Ashley Wagner captured silver in 2016.

Liu's American teammate Mariah Bell also had a standout free herself, though it was marked by small errors. She finished fourth with a 208.66. You Young of South Korea rounded out the top five with a 204.91.

Sakamoto Kaori celebrates her world title Picture by Oscar Corrons / Olympic Channel

Sakamoto: 'It was all very difficult'

Earlier this month, the International Skating Union announced that "no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," including the world championships.

That meant the women's field was without reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Shcherbakova, among other top female skaters.

"It was all very difficult, but it was worth it," an emotional Sakamoto told the arena crowd in attendance. "I want to thank all my coaches because without them it wouldn’t be possible. I like to think I managed to pay them back with this."

She added: "Four years ago, I didn’t compete at the worlds because I felt burned out. It wasn’t easy to get ready for this just a month after the Games, but I’m glad I did."

Sakamoto joins Asada (2008, 2010, 2014), Ando Miki (2007, 2011), Arakawa Shizuka (2004), Sato Yuka (1994) and Ito Midori (1989) as Japanese women to have captured gold at a World Championships.