Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier break 43-year spell for U.S. pairs teams, winning World Championship title

The last time the United States won a world championship title in pair skating, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were not yet born.

The American duo snapped a 43-year drought for Team USA, capturing gold at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France on Thursday (24 March) inside the Sud de France Arena.

Knierim/Frazier became the first U.S. duo since Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner in 1979 to win worlds, and did so going away: They skated a flawless free skate in an otherwise error-strewn final group, winning with a 221.09.

Japan's Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi won the silver with a 199.55, while Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford rallied for the bronze, scoring a 197.32.

Knierim/Frazier fittingly skated last on the night and were the outright best, their 144.21 score the top free skate by some 14 points. The duo teamed up in April of 2020, capturing a world title less than two years after forming their partnership.

Prior to their skate, their American teammates Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, who were in second place after the short program, suffered a scary mid-program fall by Cain-Gribble on a triple loop attempt. She hit her chin as she fell to the ice, stopping their skate. She was later removed by medics and the team withdrawn.

The pairs discipline was without the top five finishers from the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Earlier this month, the International Skating Union announced that "no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," including the world championships.

Therefore reigning Olympic silver medallists Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, as well as 2021 world champs Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, were not in attendance.

Separately, Olympic champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China did not make the trip to Montpellier.

Knierim/Frazier were sixth in Beijing, while Miura/Kihara were seventh and James/Radford were 12th.

