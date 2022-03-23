Sakamoto Kaori registers personal best score to lead after women's short at 2022 World Championships

Sakamoto Kaori just couldn't contain herself.

As her 80.32 score popped up on the screen following her short program at the World Figure Skating Championships, the reigning Olympic bronze medallist jumped up from her seat in the 'Kiss and Cry,' overcome with excitement, and walked closer to the camera and monitor to make sure her eyes weren't deceiving her.

Sakamoto, the favourite in Montpellier this week, was not mistaken: She leads the women's singles event after the short program in the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday (23 March).

Her 80.32 is a personal best - and she's just the seventh woman in history to break the 80-point threshold in the segment.

The 21-year-old is trying to become just the fifth Japanese woman and first since Asada Mao in 2014 to win a world title.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx was the final skater to compete in France, and registered a 75.00, herself bouncing in her seat as the score flashed up.

In the penultimate group, American Mariah Bell scored a personal best 72.55 to place inside the top three. She opted to do a triple flip-triple toe combination, something she said was a game-time decision.

You Young of South Korea, the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Lausanne 2020 champion, is fourth with a 72.08, while Alysa Liu of the U.S. is fifth at 71.91.

Nicole Schott (Germany), Higuchi Wakaba (Japan), and Karen Chen (USA) round out the top eight.

Sakamoto had claimed the bronze medal at last month's Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Earlier this month, the International Skating Union announced that "no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," including the world championships.

World marks the final major figure skating event of the long Olympic season.

Later on Wednesday, the pairs teams will take to the ice for the short program in the evening local time, starting at 1830. The women's free skate is set for Friday (25 March) starting at 1800 local.

Sakamoto: 'I'm over the moon right now'

With the absence of some of the top skaters in the world, including reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Shcherbakova, Sakamoto didn't put a foot wrong with her new status as favourite.

She took to the ice following Higuchi, and had command of her "Now We Are Free" short program. She opened with a double Axel, then hit a triple Lutz and triple flip-triple toe-loop in combination, the combo earning +2.12 GOEs (Grade of Execution).

Her 37.07 Program Component scores (for artistry) were the highest of the day, as well.

"I’m over the moon right now," Sakamoto said. "I felt fast out there, jumps were good. I think everything worked out today. Winning a medal at the Olympics was my lifelong goal so after achieving that, I didn’t know what to do. I was really confused. I wasn’t sure what I should be aiming for at these worlds."

She added: "Everyone was saying I should win gold here because the Russian skaters aren't here. I've felt better with each day. I was telling myself that it wasn't the result that counted, but [that] this it for the season - short or long skate. Right now the pressure is off and I’m just doing all that I can do. I’m 100 percent happy."

Hendrickx was nearly equally as happy, especially having managed a groin injury over the last several weeks since she finished eighth at Beijing 2022. She opened with a triple Lutz-triple toe combo, then added a double Axel and triple flip in the program.

"I felt really confident on the ice - my jumps were there," the Belgian said. "With my injury, I performed my best I could. I'm really satisfied. I'm really happy right now."

Bell is the first American woman to place in the top three at a worlds since Gracie Gold led the women's short in 2016. She didn't have a coach with. her in the "Kiss and Cry," instead FaceTiming in coach Adam Rippon from afar while her scores came through.

"I couldn't be happier right now," a joyful Bell added.