Japan's Sakamoto Kaori and ice dancers Chock and Bates of USA round out Skate America golds  

A dazzling performance from Sakamoto Kaori brought the curtain down on 2022’s Skate America -- the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event held this year in Norwood, Massachusetts.

The Japanese star and reigning world champion took the women’s singles gold with a stunning performance, both high-octane and pure elegance, that saw the Boston-area crowd rise to its feet in appreciation.

Sakamoto’s score of 145.89 for the free skate (a huge 212.61 combined) was more than enough to win out over Americans Isabeau Levito (206.66) and Amber Glenn (197.61), who finished with silver and bronze respectively.

“It’s the fifth time I’ve been here at Skate America and it’s my first time winning the gold, so I’m really delighted about that,” said Sakamoto, who won a pair of silvers at previous Skate America competitions. “I just tried to focus on skating and do the things I wanted to do and had worked so hard on in training.”

Levito was thrilled with her silver medal, a first Grand Prix podium for the 15-year-old sensation. “I made some mistakes out there [in the free skate] but I’m still really happy with my experience here.”

Her USA teammate Glenn was also looking on the bright side after a bronze-winning performance -- and savoring her first Grand Prix podium. “I left a lot on the table today,” she said. “I held back and played it safe a little bit, but I’m really proud to have my first Grand Prix medal and I feel like there’s so much room for improvement.”

Chock and Bates pip USA teammates to ice dance gold

Ice dance concluded earlier on Sunday with Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who led after the rhythm dance, barely edging a firm challenge from their American teammates Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

“We’re so pleased with how our first competition of the season went today,” said Chock after claiming a first Grand Prix gold in seven years with her partner and husband. “We love learning and we love pushing ourselves in our long partnership and career.”

“It’s only the beginning,” added Bates. “We’ll cherish this gold medal.”

“We’ve really been trying to create a program based on emotions and feelings,” said silver-winner Hawayek of the team’s stirring, almost at times melancholy, free dance that scored higher than Chock and Bates’ on the day. “We want to create an ambience rather than imposing a certain storyline [on the audience].”

Baker, eager to stress the point, added: “We really just want to let our souls connect and then share that with the audience. Of course you want to win, but we’re trying to put ourselves out there and be as real as we can be and produce work we’re both so proud of.”

It was fractions of a tenth of a point that separated gold (202.80) from silver (202.07) and Canadians Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac claimed bronze in distant third place with a score of 178.30.

USA's Malinin and Knierim/Frazier make waves

Ilia Malinin became the youngest’s men’s champion in the competition’s long history on a Saturday full of Skate America fireworks -- and the 17-year-old phenom did it in some style too.

He opened his free skate with the first quad Axel in Grand Prix of Figure Skating history. It was just over a month from the U.S. International Classic where he became the first figure skater to land the move in any competition.

“I felt great,” he said after climbing to the top of the podium ahead of Miura Kao of Japan (silver) and South Korea's Junhwan Cha (bronze). “I’m still in shock and I don’t really know how I pulled that off. I just trusted in my practice and it worked out well. I knew when I stepped out on the ice for my warm-up that I would go for it.”

Also on Saturday Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, reigning world champions in pairs skating, opened their season with a gold-medal performance and a fresh routine that Frazier said the duo had to "fight through."

Their combined score of 201.39 was enough to top the Canadian team of Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, who finished with silver -- and the young bronze winners Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier (also of Canada).

The Skate America event, contested annually since 1979 in different venues across the United States, marks the start of the major competition calendar as the first of six Grand Prix Series of Figure Skating events in October and November.

It also kicks off the traditional Olympic four-year cycle that will culminate in Milano Cortina 2026.

