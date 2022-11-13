Japan's Mihara Mai captures first Grand Prix title at 23, fending off American teen Isabeau Levito at British GP

Mihara Mai couldn't contain herself.

Skating last as the short program leader at the MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, Great Britain, on Sunday (13 November), the 23-year-old turned in one of the performances of her career, registering a near-personal best score (145.20) and securing her first-ever Grand Prix title.

She celebrated with a spirited fist pump upon striking her final pose, then skipping across the ice in glee as the audience roared.

She let out tears of joy as her scores flashed across the arena's big screen.

Mihara is the reigning and two-time Four Continents champion, but this is her first GP gold - and she held off a spirited challenge from 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito, who had skated just before her and was impressive herself (143.68).

Mihara's 217.43 is just 0.18 behind the best on the Grand Prix so far this season - Sakamoto Kaori's 217.61 tally at Skate America. Levito finished with a 215.74.

Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova finished third with a 193.11, marking a first Grand Prix medal in women's singles for her country.

Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 champion You Young rallied to finished fourth (191.36), while fan favourite Ekaterina Kourakova was solid for a second straight day, finishing fifth overall (190.44).

The ice dance is also set to conclude on Sunday, with Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri carrying the momentum from their first-ever Grand Prix gold last week at Grand Prix de France. They are a point ahead of home favourites Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, 86.30 to 85.37.

Saturday night (12 November) saw the conclusion of the men's and pairs events, with 20-year-old Daniel Grassl becoming the first Italian man to win a GP gold medal in singles. Reigning world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier won in pairs by some 20 points.

The British Grand Prix replaces the traditional Cup of China, which was moved this season due to ongoing pandemic restrictions there. It's the fourth of six stops on figure skating's Grand Prix Series, with skaters looking to book a place at the coveted Grand Prix Final next month in Turin, Italy.

Men and pairs: Grassl, Knierim/Frazier grab GP wins Saturday

'Delighted' Mihara: 'It's the biggest happiness'

In figure skating's hierarchy, the Four Continents Championships are a bigger event than the Grand Prix Series, but Mihara, who was fifth in her lone appearance at Worlds in 2017, said Sunday topped the charts for her.

"The gold medal I received today... I am so delighted," a beaming Mihara said via an interpreter. "It's maybe the biggest happiness it gave to me. I still find it difficult to believe that I won this competition. I didn't believe that I had the ability to win... but I'm really happy that I'm here and I won this gold medal."

Skating as the 12th and final competitor, Mihara hit seven triple jumps, including four in combination, and fought through the landing on several of them, holding steady through a moving "El Amor Brujo" program.

She was buoyed by a 70.68 in Program Components (artistry) score, as well, keeping ahead of Levito who had also just performed with seven triples in her free, coming up with a career-best score.

Levito, with a silver at Skate America, is likely a lock for the GP Final next month in Turin. Mihara will skate again in two week's time at the Finnish Grand Prix, in Espoo - with her eyes on Turin, too.

The quality was strong in the final group of women, with You, Kurakova and Gubanova having each skated well prior to Levito and Mihara, the final two competitors.

2018 Olympian and two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell was back on competitive ice for the first time since the World Championships in 2021 due to a lingering foot injury. She finished in 12th place.

