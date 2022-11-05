Loena Hendrickx celebrates 23rd birthday with a gift to herself: Her first Grand Prix title

A Grand Prix title as a birthday gift?

Loena Hendrickx has herself to thank for that.

The reigning world silver medallist turned 23 on Saturday (5 November) and skated to her first-ever Grand Prix title, capturing the women's event at Grand Prix de France in Angers, France.

Hendrickx, who became the first Belgian woman to make a Grand Prix podium a year ago, now becomes the first to clinch a title. She did so with a skate that put the icing on her cake: A 143.59 score buoyed by six triple jumps and an overall score of 216.34, giving her a victory by over 20 points.

The crowd burst out into a rendition of "Joyeux Anniversaire!" after Hendrickx received her scores.

It was a bumpy afternoon of figure skating leading into Hendrickx, with the Republic of Korea's Kim Yelim, who was ninth at Beijing 2022, struggling in her free skate but finishing strong to score a 194.76 total and capture her best Grand Prix finish, too - a second place.

Sumiyoshi Rion of Japan is on a Grand Prix podium in her debut on this stage, leaping from fifth to finish in third place with a score of 194.34. Sumiyoshi attempted a quadruple toe-loop to open her free skate, falling on the jump.

Kim's teammate Lee Haein came from sixth to finish in fourth (193.49), while American Audrey Shin rounded out the top five (183.93).

Japan's Kawabe Mana had a hard day at the office, dropping from third to sixth (182.50).

Two-time Olympian Mae Berenice Meite made a successful return to the ice in front of her home fans in France, as well, having had her 2021-22 season greatly reduced after she picked up a foot injury at the 2021 World Championships.

She finished in eighth place overall behind two inspired skates, scoring a 175.68.

Later in the day, the ice dance, men's singles and pair skating free skates are set to take place to wrap up the third Grand Prix of the season.

Hendrickx snaps Japanese streak on Grand Prix

For the first time this season we have a women's champ who is not from Japan.

Japan has had a strong start to the women's event at the first two Grand Prix stops of the season, with reigning world champion Sakamoto Kaori winning Skate America and Watanabe Rinka surprising for the title at Skate Canada last week.

Hendrickx said she had made last-minute changes to her "Poeta" and "Fallen Angel" free skate, adding extra challenges to be ready for her first Grand Prix of the season.

She found new music in just the last few weeks after her performance at Japan Open in early October.

"It feels amazing," said Hendrickx, who is coached by her brother Jorik, a fellow Olympic figure skater. "I was a bit nervous because this program was new and we made changes last-minute. Mentally it was hard. I wanted to skate good. I'm glad I could show my best on my birthday - I'm happy."

Kim voiced disappointment in her free skate, in which she had falls on both her opening triple Lutz and a triple Salchow. She said she'll eye stronger skating at her next Grand Prix, NHK Trophy.

Sumiyoshi said she only began attempting her quad toe a few months ago.

"I just started practicing this last summer," she said via an interpreter. "Come this year I was able to really elevate [the jump]. The success rate is about 80 percent including stepping out and not clean, but [I'm landing] about half right now."

Aside from Hendrickx, Meite's skate won over the audience, hitting six triples herself and covering her face in disbelief when her scores flashed up. The 28-year-old skated her first Grand Prix de France in 2010.

Fittingly, it was Meite who delivered a birthday cake to Hendrickx after the Belgian had won the title, prompting the birthday serenade from the French crowd.