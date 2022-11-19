Uno Shoma overhauls Yamamoto Sota to take NHK Trophy

World champion Uno Shoma claimed his second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating victory of the season, and his eighth in total, at the NHK Trophy on Saturday (19 November).

Overnight leader Yamamoto Sota was second with Republic of Korea's Junhwan Cha moving up from sixth to take the final spot on the podium.

With Yamamoto skating last, Uno laid down the gauntlet with a fine free skate, landing his first two quads in style.

He then doubled what should have been a quad flip, but the two-time Olympic singles medallist was otherwise excellent in his skate to Bach's 'Air on a G String', nailing a quad toeloop and quad toeloop-double toeloop combination before hitting his second triple Axel.

The Skate Canada winner was just over on time, but he had the home crowd on their feet and was rewarded with a season's best 188.10 for a total of 279.76.

Grand Prix de France runner-up Yamamoto made a confident start to his free skate, landing three quad jumps.

But the Youth Olympic Games Lillehammer 2016 champion fell on both triple Axel attempts, resulting in a repetition deduction, to wreck his chances of victory.

The 22-year-old was only sixth on the day in the free skate with 161.36, but that was enough for him to hold on to second place overall (257.85) and book his place in next month's Grand Prix Final in Turin.

Cha moves up three spots to make podium

Junhwan Cha put in a much better jumping display here after a disappointing short program on Friday left him down in sixth.

The Korean, with coach Brian Orser rinkside, landed his first two quad jumps with aplomb although he had to fight to stay upright later on with his second triple Axel noticeably shaky. But the PyeongChang 2018 Olympian showed great determination and he was rewarded with a season's best 174.41 for a total of 254.76 and fourth place.

Tomono Kazuki again struggled with his jumping, doubling what should have been a quad Salchow early on before falling on an attempted quad toeloop, but his individual expression and musical interpretation were a joy to watch once more.

He did land his two triple Axels solidly, and scored a season's best 166.76 for fourth place on 251.83.

Third overnight, Adam Siao Him Fa had to step out of his opening quad toeloop and his subsequent triple Axel was far from secure.

The Frenchman's jumping improved after that with a strong quad Salchow followed by a quad toeloop-Euler-double Salchow combination, although he threw in a couple of doubles late on which would have cost him several points.

The 21-year-old from Bordeaux, who beat Yamamoto to win the Grand Prix de France, scored 163.01 for a total of 250.45, slipping behind Tomono into fifth place which leaves him right on the cut for the Grand Prix Final.

Uno Shoma performs in the short program at the NHK Trophy 2022 in Sapporo Picture by REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NHK Trophy men's short program results:

1. Uno Shoma (JPN) 279.76 (91.66+188.10)

2. Yamamoto Sota (JPN) 257.85 (96.49+161.36)

3. Junhwan Cha (KOR) 254.76 (80.35+174.41)

4. Tomono Kazuki (JPN) 251.83 (85.07+166.76)

5. Adam Siao Him Fa (FRA) 250.45 (87.44+163.01)

6. Matteo Rizzo (ITA) 240.76 (78.57+162.19)

7. Nika Egadze (GEO) 232.86 (84.47+148.39)

8. Stephen Gogolev (CAN) 221.02 (69.01+152.01)

9. Gabriele Frangipani (ITA) 212.31 (68.78+143.53)

10. Conrad Orzel (CAN) 202.69 (73.10+129.59)

11. Maurizio Zandron (AUT) 201.72 (68.21+133.51)

12. Hiwatashi Tomoki (USA) 185.05 (57.18+127.87)

Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen secure first Grand Prix ice dance title

Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen had a weekend to remember as they set a new free dance career best to clinch victory in the ice dance.

The runners-up at the Grand Prix de France two weeks ago, held a narrow overnight lead over multiple world medallists Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

The Americans set the target with a season's best free dance of 124.13, taking their total to 209.13 - more than six points better than their winning tally from Skate America.

Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen needed a career best to overtake their training partners, and they produced it with a second scintillating performance in the space of 24 hours.

And despite a one-point deduction for an extended lift, the Canadians scored 124.75 to take the free dance with Soerensen just about fighting back tears in the kiss and cry.

Their total of 210.41 earned them a maiden Grand Prix win as well as a place in next month's Grand Prix Final in Turin.

Another American duo, Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, were third with 191.10 ahead of Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius (189.98).

Kana Muramoto and Takahashi Daisuke slipped from fifth overnight to sixth as they finished with a total of 178.78.

Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim, who pipped Muramoto and Takahashi to the sole Japanese ice dance spot at Beijing 2022 and won a team medal in China, totalled 164.30 for ninth place.

Miura/Kihara complete comfortable pairs triumph

Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi set a new career-best total to claim victory in the pairs in Sapporo.

After their new short program personal best on Friday, the Japanese team medallists from Beijing 2022 were somewhat out of sync on their parallel jumps but, otherwise, their fluidity and exuberance was thrilling to behold.

They scored 137.91 for a winning total of 216.16 to add to their win at Skate Canada.

USA's Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe were second (187.49) ahead of Canada's Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar (175.65) in the six-strong field.

