Takahashi Daisuke: Plot to thicken for ice dancer in season 3 

Takahashi Daisuke is in his third season as an ice dancer.

And the 36-year-old will be the first to tell you he didn’t expect it to make it this far.

“When I first turned to ice dance, I never thought I’d be going into a third season”, Takahashi said following official practice for figure skating's NHK Trophy in Sapporo on Thursday (17 November).

“I feel like I’ve improved and I’m glad to be back at the NHK Trophy, I’m glad I have an opportunity to showcase my growth”.

Takahashi decided to partner Muramoto Kana for a third campaign, following the Beijing Olympic season in which he just missed out on a fourth Games appearance.

“Kana-Dai” won silver at the Four Continents in January, the best result ever by a Japanese ice dance pair, but slumped to 16th at the world championships post-Games.

What followed was some soul-searching by Takahashi, who, in the end, decided to return to the rink for a season in which he turns 37 in March and will culminate with a worlds on home soil at the Saitama Super Arena.

“Continuing this season was largely up to me, how I felt about it”, the Vancouver 2010 singles bronze medallist said.

“(Coach Marina Zueva), Kana both wanted to keep going. But me personally, I started this journey with two years in mind.

“I didn’t want to keep going for the sake of keeping going. On the other hand had I quit last season, I would have left feeling unfulfilled”.

Takahashi had a frantic start to 2022-23 to say the least.

After finishing sixth at Skate America, he jumped on a plane straight after the exhibition gala to Kazakhstan to take part in the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge.

There, Takahashi went on to win his first ISU-sanctioned event as a pair.

The NHK Trophy holds a special place in Takahashi’s heart. The competition is where he made his ice dance debut two years ago.

In a perfect world, Takahashi will lift the NHK Trophy, qualify for the Grand Prix Final, then springboard off the Japanese nationals in December to the world championships.

But even if things don’t go his way, Takahashi will likely be at peace.

“It would be great if we can evolve one step at a time. I’d rather not this be about trying to be 100 per cent at every single competition.

“I want it to be about focusing on what we need to work on, not become obsessed by results and do the best we can. That should lead to more confidence, and should help us get to where we want to go”.