Adam Siao Him Fa becomes first French man to win Grand Prix de France in 16 years

Adam Siao Him Fa is a Grand Prix champion - and he's done so in front of the home crowd.

The 21-year-old from Bordeaux jumped from third place after the short program to capture the Grand Prix de France in Angers, France, on Saturday (5 November), becoming the first French man since Brian Joubert in 2006 to win the event.

Siao Him Fa secured his victory a near-perfect free skate, including three quadruple jumps, helping to him to a career-best 268.98.

Japan's Tomono Kazuki and Yamamoto Sota were the final two skaters having finished second and first, respectively, in the short, but both men committed costly errors in their frees.

Yamamoto finished second with a 257.90, while Tomono won the bronze, scoring 248.77.

Siao Him Fa joins Ilia Malinin (Skate America) and Uno Shoma (Skate Canada International) as Grand Prix winners so far this season. The Frenchman had placed eighth at the World Championships to finish last season after being 14th at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Earlier in the day, reigning world silver medallist Loena Hendrickx won the women's event to ring in her 23rd birthday with a first-ever Grand Prix title, while Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won their first GP gold, as well, in the ice dance.

The pairs free skate is set to conclude Grand Prix de France action later on Saturday evening.

Siao Him Fa: 'I'm proud of it today'

Siao Him Fa called Joubert a "model" [skater] for him as a kid, and he said he'll now set his sights on the Grand Prix Final. He'll compete in two week's time at NHK Trophy.

"I'm proud of it today," he told reporters. "I felt really calm and relaxed during the program. The audience helped me a lot - they were really supportive, which was really motivating. I am really happy to win my first Grand Prix. I think I have to continue in this way."

"I feel really proud to have won this event in my home country," he added.

Siao Him Fa was shaky on his opening triple Lutz jump, but then hit a quad toe-double toe combination and followed that up with a triple Axel as well as a quad Salchow in combination, shaking off the quad he had doubled in the short program.

He joins Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron as Grand Prix de France winners in the recent years, as well.

Yamamoto is the Youth Olympic Games Lillehammer 2016 champion. The 22-year-old was seeking a first Grand Prix win at the senior level, but fell on his opening quad Salchow and never fully rebounded.

Tomono, too, struggled, making small errors on several of his jumps, losing valuable points on five passes in total.

Republic of Korea's Lee Sihyeong was second in the free skate to go from seventh to fourth overall (242.62), while Nika Egadze of Georgia rounded out the top five (233.40).