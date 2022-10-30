World champion Uno Shoma captures 7th Grand Prix title with triumph at Skate Canada

Uno Shoma is starting to get used to the view from atop the podium.

Having long played second fiddle to Olympic figure skating champions Hanyu Yuzuru and Nathan Chen, Uno won the world title this past year in their absence and opened his 2022-23 Grand Prix campaign with a victory at the second stop of the Series at Skate Canada International Saturday night (29 October) in Mississauga.

The 24-year-old three-time Olympic medallist bounced back from second place in the short to win the free and the overall title, scoring a 273.15. It's his third Skate Canada title and first since 2018.

While it's a seventh triumph at the Grand Prix level it's a 15th Grand Prix medal overall, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

Uno's 17-year-old compatriot, Miura Kao, won a second consecutive Grand Prix silver having done so last week at Skate America, as well. The short program leader fell midway through his program on an attempted quadruple Salchow to finish second at 265.29.

Matteo Rizzo, the 2019 European Championships bronze medallist, edged out an inspired Keegan Messing of Canada, the Italian finishing with a 251.03 to Messing's 250.72.

Messing, 30, has announced that this will be his final season. He brought the home crowd to its feet with his heartfelt performance to - what else - "Home."

Miura had stunned in the short program on Friday (28 October) to lead at a Grand Prix for the second week in a row - having also done so at Skate America, as well.

Japan finishes Skate Canada in glistening form: It won three out of four disciplines on offer.

Earlier in the evening it was reigning world silver medallists Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi who won their country a second gold of the day, taking the pairs event going away - by some 26 points.

Miura suffered from a shoulder injury this summer, but that did not deter the duo from collecting their first Grand Prix gold, scoring 212.02 overall. It marks the first time a Japanese pair has won a Grand Prix event.

In the afternoon session it was another Japanese skater, Watanabe Rinka, who surprised for the women's title, while the ice dance favorites, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada claimed their third Skate Canada title.

Uno: 'I have the confidence' in myself

Though Uno was second after the short program, he trailed by just over four points - a small margin heading into the free skate. He opened his free with a quad loop, and from there added four more quads, including one in combination. He stood up on several shaky landings and under-rotations, a fighting quality he has exhibited throughout his career.

"Even if I do make mistakes, I have the confidence that I can do the right jumps [in the program]," he said via an interpreter. "It's not a big deal [to me]. In these competitions I want to achieve in the performances what I'm doing in practice and vice versa. I want to build as I go."

Uno will next compete at NHK Trophy in mid-November, where he is the reigning champion.

Miura withstood his own challenge on Saturday evening, with his skate lace breaking during the six-minute warm-up, forcing him to leave the ice and spend time fixing the lace. In just his fourth senior Grand Prix he was able to hold his nerve, falling on the quad Salchow but otherwise turning in an inspired performance.

Miura is now in a strong position for December's Grand Prix Final in Torino.

"My skate lace broke," the teen said plainly. "With that [challenge], I was still able to perform. I give myself 100 percent marks. With the silver medal, I am very satisfied with the result."

Messing delivered what was perhaps the "moment" of the night, particularly with family members in the crowd. The "Home" program was one he dedicated last season to his baby son, Wyatt, and earlier this event he revealed he and his wife are expecting a second child.

"I keep saying that this [event] was for me - not for a placement," Messing told Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi. "It’s almost more scary knowing it’s your last. It’s my final international event in front of a Canadian crowd. I’m thankful that I was able to do that. To start to say goodbye [this way], I couldn’t ask for a better start.”

Rizzo skated after Messing and said the roar of the crowd actually helped him in his performance, too.

"I love this kind of situation," Rizzo told reporters. "I can take the power from there... I try to [put it] into my program."

American Camden Pulkinen finished fifth with a score of 219.06, while Lukas Britschgi of Switzerland was sixth (212.43).

Pairs: Miura/Kihara win first Grand Prix gold

Though Miura/Kihara have only been back on the ice training since mid-September after she suffered from a shoulder injury in a show in July, the team looked as strong as it did on its way to winning silver at the World Championships to end last season.

Other than Miura's falter on the duo's jumping combination, their "Atlas: Two" program was a moving one, their program component score of 70.68 some eight points higher than the next closest team.

Kihara dropped to his knees at the completion of the program, Miura joining him in celebration.

"We are very happy that we were able to win today," Kihara said. "Riku sustained an injury in the summer. We weren't able to practice fully as a pair until the middle of September. We were only able to do a full run-through last week. This is just our fifth full run-through [for this program]."

Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii had a career-best free skate to going from third in the short to the silver medal, edging theAmerican team of Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe, 186.48 to 186.18 points.

It's a first Grand Prix medal for both teams. The Italians, who train near to Milan, said the coming Olympic Winter Games Milano-Cortina 2026 in Italy are the reason they started skating in the first place.