Yamamoto Sota takes men's short at NHK Trophy from world champ Uno Shoma

Yamamoto Sota leads world champion Uno Shoma after a sensational short program at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo on Friday (18 November).

Skating last in the first group to the Beatles' 'Yesterday', performed by Michael Bolton, the 22-year-old put in an immaculate skate for a big personal best score of 96.49.

He was good value for it too, landing a quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination followed by a quad Salchow and a triple Axel, and retained his lead through the second group of six skaters.

After his second place at the Grand Prix de France earlier this month, Youth Olympic Games Lillehammer 2016 champion Yamamoto has given himself a real shot of making next month's ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Turin.

Uno Shoma posted a season's best, but a jumping error cost him any chance of taking the overnight lead.

The two-time Olympic singles medallist nailed his opening quad flip but then fell on the first part of his attempted quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination.

The Skate Canada winner did land his closing triple Axel, but the 24-year-old had to settle for second on the day with 91.66 to leave him almost five points behind his compatriot Yamamoto.

Adam Siao Him Fa opened with a fine quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination.

The 21-year-old from Bordeaux, who beat Yamamoto in the Grand Prix de France, then had a hand down on his triple Axel and stepped out of his closing quad Salchow, but his score of 87.44 saw him take third on the day.

Tomono Kazuki struggled somewhat with his jumping, but had the crowd clapping along to a typically engaging routine.

He scored 85.07 to end the day in fourth, one place ahead of Georgia's Nika Egadze.

Junhwan Cha had a disappointing skate, under-rotating and falling on his opening quad Salchow before having to take a step at the end of his triple Lutz-triple loop combination.

The Korean scored 80.35 to take sixth place into Saturday's free skate.

Uno Shoma performs in the short program at the NHK Trophy 2022 in Sapporo Picture by REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NHK Trophy men's short program results:

1. Yamamoto Sota (JPN) 96.49

2. Uno Shoma (JPN) 91.66

3. Adam Siao Him Fa (FRA) 87.44

4. Tomono Kazuki (JPN) 85.07

5. Nika Egadze (GEO) 84.47

6. Junhwan Cha (KOR) 80.35

7. Matteo Rizzo (ITA) 78.57

8. Conrad Orzel (CAN) 73.10

9. Stephen Gogolev (CAN) 69.01

10. Gabriele Frangipani (ITA) 68.78

11. Maurizio Zandron (AUT) 68.21

12. Hiwatashi Tomoki (USA) 57.18

Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen take ice dance rhythm dance

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen smashed their rhythm dance personal best by over three points to take the lead from multiple world medallists Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

The Canadians, runners-up at the Grand Prix de France two weeks ago, scored 85.66 to take the overnight lead with Chock and Bates just behind on 85.00.

Another American duo, Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, were third with a 77.00.

Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius were fourth (75.23) just ahead of Kana Muramoto and Takahashi Daisuke (75.10).

Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim, who pipped Muramoto and Takahashi to the sole Japanese ice dance spot at Beijing 2022 and won a team medal in China, scored 66.65 to finish the day down in eighth place.

Miura/Kihara lead pairs

Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi will take a comfortable lead in to Saturday's pairs free skate after setting a new personal best in the short program.

Japan's team medallists from Beijing added almost four points to their score from Beijing 2022, posting a 78.25 in Sapporo.

USA's Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe are second (64.62) from Canada's Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar (62.31) in the six-strong field.

