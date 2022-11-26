Japan's Mihara Mai claimed her second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating victory at the Grand Prix of Espoo on Saturday (26 November).

Skating to 'El Amor Brujo' by Manuel De Falla, the 23-year-old from Kobe was not quite on point with a jumping, but produced a solid skate for first place in the free skate with 130.56.

That gave her a winning total of 204.14 as she backed up her win in the MK John Wilson Trophy two weeks ago to become the only dual winner in this season's Grand Prix.

After taking the short program on Friday, Loena Hendrickx revealed that she had been suffering with illness.

Belgium's world silver medallist looked slightly low on energy in her free, popping an Axel before falling on a triple Lutz.

But the 23-year-old managed to get back on track and skate clean for the rest of the routine, earning a mark of 129.03 for third on the day and second overall with 203.91, just 0.23 behind Mihara.

Despite just failing to add to her triumph at the Grand Prix de France, Hendrickx will join Mihara in next month's Grand Prix Final in Turin.

Kawabe Mana produced a stunning Ina Bauer in her skate as she posted a season's best 130.38 to secure the last spot on the podium with 197.41 in the final round of the Grand Prix regular season.