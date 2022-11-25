The Belgian holds a narrow overnight advantage over Japan's Mihara Mai with Kawabe Mana in third place.
Belgium's Loena Hendrickx holds the overnight lead after the short program at the Grand Prix of Espoo on Friday (25 November).
Skating to 'Si Mama' and 'Mi Gente', this year's world silver medallist landed a triple flip, double Axel and a triple Lutz-triple toeloop combination for a score of 74.88 as she bids to add to her triumph at the Grand Prix de France.
Japan's Mihara Mai, who won the MK John Wilson Trophy two weeks ago, lies second in the , the final round of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating regular season after posting a season's best 73.85.
The 23-year-old from Kobe landed the same jumps as Hendrickx, but had the double Axel first and then the triple flip, although she lost marks for slightly under-rotating her triple Lutz-triple toeloop combination.
These two, who are both on track to reach next month's Grand Prix Final in Turin, are some way clear of Mihara's compatriot Kawabe Mana who lies third after scoring 67.03.
Lindsey Thorngren of the USA is fourth ahead of Canada's Madeline Schizas.
📺 Loena HENDRICKX (BEL) shows an energetic Short Program and secures the lead at #GPFigure Espoo 🔥🤩 #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/mAMFuLysWf— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) November 25, 2022
After missing last year through injury, former Grand Prix Final winner Kihira Rika posted a season's best 64.07 to leave her in sixth.
The Japanese star does not have her triple Axel back in her arsenal yet, but did land a triple Salchow-triple toe loop combination.
USA's PyeongChang 2018 team bronze medallist Bradie Tennell, also on the comeback trail after a long-term foot injury, also scored a season's best - 60.64 - to end the day in seventh place.
1. Loena Hendrickx (BEL) 74.88
2. Mihara Mai (JPN) 73.58
3. Kawabe Mana (JPN) 67.03
4. Lindsay Thorngren (USA) 65.75
5. Madeline Schizas (CAN) 65.19
6. Kihira Rika (JPN) 64.07
7. Bradie Tennell (USA) 60.64
8. Jenni Saarinen (FIN) 59.69
9. Anastasia Gubanova (GEO) 56.03
10. Linnea Ceder (FIN) 55.63
11. Eva-Lotta Kiibus (EST) 49.27
12. Janna Jyrkinen (FIN) 42.89
