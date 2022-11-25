Belgium's Loena Hendrickx holds the overnight lead after the short program at the Grand Prix of Espoo on Friday (25 November).

Skating to 'Si Mama' and 'Mi Gente', this year's world silver medallist landed a triple flip, double Axel and a triple Lutz-triple toeloop combination for a score of 74.88 as she bids to add to her triumph at the Grand Prix de France.

Japan's Mihara Mai, who won the MK John Wilson Trophy two weeks ago, lies second in the , the final round of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating regular season after posting a season's best 73.85.

The 23-year-old from Kobe landed the same jumps as Hendrickx, but had the double Axel first and then the triple flip, although she lost marks for slightly under-rotating her triple Lutz-triple toeloop combination.

These two, who are both on track to reach next month's Grand Prix Final in Turin, are some way clear of Mihara's compatriot Kawabe Mana who lies third after scoring 67.03.

Lindsey Thorngren of the USA is fourth ahead of Canada's Madeline Schizas.