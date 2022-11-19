Kim Yelim holds off Sakamoto Kaori for surprise NHK Trophy triumph

Kim Yelim showed she is a coming force in figure skating as she completed victory in the NHK Trophy in Sapporo on Saturday (19 November).

The 19-year-old from Republic of Korea led Sakamoto Kaori by over four points after Friday's short program.

Japan's reigning world champion looked more like her usual self as she took the free skate, but it was not enough to overhaul the overnight leader as Kim improved on her second place at the Grand Prix de France a fortnight ago.

After an unusually flat short program, Sakamoto showed some of her trademark speed and dynamism in the free.

She was not foot perfect in her routine to 'Elastic Heart' and 'Lovation', and visibly furious at popping her closing triple loop, but her score of 133.80 was the best of the day for a total of 201.87.

Kim was last to go after Sakamoto had taken the lead.

The Seoul native had a reasonably clean skate to 'Summer of 42' until a hand down on a triple flip was followed by a fall on the same jump - which was meant to be part of a combination - meaning a deduction for a repeated element.

But high component scores, and a spectacular Ina Bauer late on, helped Kim earn a mark of 132.27 for her free and a winning total of 204.49.

With Sakamoto victorious at Skate America, both women will make next month's ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin.

Sumiyoshi takes final spot on the podium

After a disappointing short program left her in ninth place overnight, Skate Canada winner Watanabe Rinka got back on track in the free.

Her opening triple Axel was not the smoothest, although she did land it, and a popped triple Lutz at the end cost her valuable points. But this was an improved showing for the 19-year-old who scored 129.71 for a total of 188.07 which eventually left her in fifth place.

That kept her in front until four skaters to go when USA's Aubrey Shin danced really well and earned bonus points for having her combination jumps in the second half of her program.

Shin scored 123.13 for her free, and her total of 189.00 moved her ahead of Watanabe to all but end the Japanese athlete's hopes of reaching the Grand Prix Final.

Lying third overnight, Sumiyoshi Rion took a heavy fall on her attempted opening quad toeloop but managed to put that behind her and produce a fine free skate.

The only other blemish was a tired fall on her closing triple Salchow as she earned a mark of 125.11 for an overall score of 193.12 and a second podium of this season's Grand Prix following her third at the Grand Prix de France.

NHK Trophy women's overall results:

1. Kim Yelim (KOR) 204.49 (72.22+132.27)

2. Sakamoto Kaori (JPN) 201.87 (68.07+133.80)

3. Sumiyoshi Rion (JPN) 193.12 (68.01+125.11)

4. Audrey Shin (USA) 189.00 (65.87+123.13)

5. Watanabe Rinka (JPN) 188.07 (58.36+129.71)

6. Ji Seoyeon (KOR) 184.14 (62.92+121.22)

7. Niina Petrokina (EST) 180.29 (58.81+121.48)

8. Wi Seoyeong (KOR) 176.74 (61.06+115.68)

9. Starr Andrews (USA) 174.06 (64.13+109.93)

10. Olga Mikutina (LAT) 173.36 (56.95+116.41)

11. Amber Glenn (USA) 169.36 (52.04+117.32)

12. Eva-Lotta Kiibus (EST) 162.37 (48.56+113.81)

