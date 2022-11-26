Ilia Malinin landed a quad Axel in competition for the third time as he took victory at the Grand Prix of Espoo in Finland on Saturday (26 November).

Skating to the soundtrack of 'Euphoria' by Labrinth, Malinin had a hand down on his unique jump before hitting his first competitive quad flip.

There followed a quad toeloop, a quad Salchow and a quad toeloop-Euler-triple Salchow. While some of his later jumps were not quite on point, the sheer technical difficulty of his early elements saw him take a comfortable win.

He earned 192.82 for the free skate which gave him a total of 278.39 and a second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating victory after his emergence at Skate America.

Former Junior Grand Prix winner Sato Shun punched the air with delight after a superb free skate which earned him the top-two place he needed to reach the Grand Prix Final.

The Japanese, who was third in the MK John Wilson Trophy, earlier this month, landed three quad jumps and two triple Axels as he set a new personal best score of 180.62 for second place overall on 262.21.

Kevin Aymoz led after the short program but was always likely to lose that advantage as he is not yet attempting quad jumps following his return from a succession of injuries.

He showed his trademark creativity and artistry in a vibrant skate to the 'Gladiator' soundtrack, and his score of 166.73 was good enough for third on the day, and third overall with a total of 255.69.

It was the Frenchman's first Grand Prix podium finish since 2019/20.