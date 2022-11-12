Daniel Grassl captures first Grand Prix gold in Sheffield as world champs Knierim/ Frazier secure spot in GP Final

Daniel Grassl made figure skating history for his country on Saturday (12 November).

The Italian became the first male singles skater to win a Grand Prix gold medal for Italy in the Series' 28-year history, leaping from second place after the short program to capturing the MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, Great Britain.

The 20-year-old Grassl won the free skate with a 177.50 to notch a 264.35 total, 10 points above Deniss Vasiljevs, who totalled 254.56. It's a first-ever Grand Prix podium for Vasiljevs - a historic moment for Latvia, too.

Sato Shun of Japan won the bronze with a 249.03, jumping from fourth in the short. The short program leader Roman Sadovsky faltered in the free, finishing in sixth place overall.

Grassl landed a difficult quadruple Lutz to open his free skate, then seven more triples after going down on a quad flip attempt.

It's a first singles win on the Grand Prix - male or female - for Italy since Carolina Kostner won two golds in the 2011-12 season in which she went on to become world champion.

Earlier in the evening, reigning pairs world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier sealed their berth for next month's Grand Prix Final, doing so with a convincing 20-point win over second-place finishers Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy.

The American duo won with a 205.85 overall to the Italians' 184.19. With their win at Skate America last month, Knierim/Frazier have swept their two Grand Prix assignments of the season.

The British Grand Prix replaces the traditional Cup of China, which was moved this season due to ongoing pandemic restrictions there. It's the fourth of six stops on the Grand Prix Series, with Japan set to host NHK Trophy next weekend (18-19 November).

MORE: Mihara leads after women's short; Guignard/Fabbri ahead in dance

Men: Grassl leaps to top podium spot

He was the penultimate skater but ultimately won the day, an off-season coaching change clearly boosting his confidence having previously won a bronze at the Italian Grand Prix a year ago.

It's the biggest moment in Grassl's young career, having been seventh at both Beijing 2022 and worlds last season after a silver medal at Europeans. He is the 2019 world junior bronze medallist and opened this season with a fourth-place finish at Skate America.

Each of the top three - Grassl, Vasiljevs and Sato - stepped up one position thanks to Sadovsky's struggle in the free skate, in which he placed eighth.

Sato's Japanese teammates Shimada Koshiro (247.17) and Tsuboi Tatsuya (226.13) rounded out the top five ahead of Sadovksy.

Vasiljevs, who is coached by Turin 2006 silver medallist Stéphane Lambiel, was the crowd favourite, attempting a rare (for him) quad jump - a Salchow - which he landed on two feet but was only called for a quarter (q) under full rotation.

"I am happy," a breathless Vasiljevs said after. "[My program] was a bit rough and aggressive... it lacked some balance. [But] it's a big improvement and the feedback and support from the audience, it made me very emotional. It's very inspiring."

The 2022 European bronze medallist, Vaslijevs was fourth in both his Grand Prix stops in the Olympic season but fell to 10th at Skate Canada last month. He finished 13th at both the Olympics and worlds.

Pairs: World champs Knierim/Frazier win - again

It was victory for Knierim/Frazier for a second consecutive Grand Prix, meaning their spot at the Grand Prix Final is locked in.

There were struggles for the duo, however, throughout the program, as Knierim fought to stay upright on her triple toe-loop landing before nearly going down on a downgraded triple Salchow, which was also meant to be done in combination.

But the team was otherwise fluid in their Harry Styles and Karl Hugo medley, opening with a big triple twist while showing prowess in their lifts, which other teams struggled with in the free.

"We're very proud of how we fought this weekend - it was a fight on some of our elements today," said Frazier. "We're progressing each time we go out, and we could feel that from Skate America. We want to keep improving."

Late in their free skate Conti and Macii failed to launch an attempted lift, the duo receiving zero points for the element due to the error. They safely held onto the silver medal regardless, however.

Letizia Roscher and Luis Schuster of Germany won their first Grand Prix medal with bronze, scoring a 167.37. The duo is coached in part by two-time Olympic medallist Robin Szolkowy.

The top five was completed by Anastasiia Metelkina and Daniil Parkman (165.50) and Irma Caldera and Riccardo Maglio (160.23).