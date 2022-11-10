Knocking on door of skating's ice dance elite, British duo Fear and Gibson ask: 'Why not?'

British ice dancer Lewis Gibson has a motto that has driven much of his skating – from singles to dance – that his partner Lilah Fear has embraced, and that the duo feels helps to set it apart from a competitive international field.

“Lewis' motto is, 'Why not?'” Fear told Olympics.com in a recent exclusive interview. “And then we usually don't have a good answer for that question and we try something new and it turns out really exciting.”

The “why not” approach is both internal and external: For their skating goals and where they’d like to go this Olympic quadrennium, but also for their creative process as a team, tapping into a thought process that they feel can differentiate their style.

“Both of us are super creative,” added Gibson. “There are so many rules in ice dance, and I feel the need to push them further and try to see what else can be done out there on the ice. It's an exciting practice when we're trying to do choreography and come up with something new. That leads the freshness that fans see out there.”

“Fresh” was often what was used to describe Fear and Gibson when they first broke out on the ice dance scene four years ago, including a Madonna medley free dance (2018-19) that quickly grew into a fan favourite.

As they’ve catapulted from 24th at Worlds in 2018 to 6th this last season (they were 10th at Beijing 2022 for Team GB), the team has sought to capture the kind of fresh “why not” energy that helped them begin to make that climb – while also tapping into a similar approach of two of the most iconic Winter Olympians in British history, 1984 Olympic ice dance champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

“I think it all really starts with leading with what we believe in,” said Fear, who is 23. “[We must] stay true to ourselves, our vision and be fully committed to it. That's really empowered us this season, and the 'fresh' element is a testament to our amazing team because there are so many creative perspectives and insights and always a new way of looking at things, so it really never gets old.”

It's a page they’ve taken out of the Torvill and Dean book – one of creativity and freshness, but also that “why not” attitude.

The legacy of Torvill and Dean

Ask any person from Great Britain over the age of 40 and they can remember just where they were when Torvill and Dean captured gold at Sarajevo 1984 with their stirring performance to Bolero. It is said to be one of the great moments of British sport – and was watched by some 24 million people on TV.

They remain the only British skaters to medal at a Games in the past century, coming back to capture the bronze at Lillehammer 1994.

“Torvill and Dean created the legacy of ice dance in Great Britain,” noted Fear. “The pride we have for ice dance in Great Britain, and for us, we are so inspired by them as people, but also their creativity. They loved gray areas. We really relate to that. They pushed the limits of the sport and did all these new things and that is what we are eager to do, as well.”

This season, Fear and Gibson skate to a Lady Gaga-themed free dance. Midway through the program they clasp their hands on the rink's boards, something rarely seen in the sport before. But careful research proved the move not to be illegal – only a gray area that needed exploring.

A nod to the approach of Torvill and Dean.

Gibson, 28, credits the British TV show Dancing on Ice, which premiered in 2006 and Torvill and Dean had a hand in helping get off the ground, with his introduction to the sport.

“I wouldn't be here if they didn't create [that]”, he said. “I remember watching that first episode and my mum shared with me where she was when she watched them [in 1984], so it came full circle again to start a resurgence of people skating in the U.K. I'm thankful for that moment, as well.”

Can figure skating thrive in the U.K.?

While Torvill and Dean put the sport in front of tens of millions in the 1980s, Great Britain has not been a powerhouse in international figure skating.

But this weekend the nation will host its first-ever Grand Prix Series event, the MK John Wilson Trophy set for Sheffield, in England (11-13 November). Fear and Gibson are set to compete in the ice dance field.

“I just think being there will be elevating,” said Fear.

Added Gibson: “I really didn't think a home Grand Prix would ever happen. We're getting this huge opportunity. Everywhere that we go, we love to have a full audience and getting to feel their energy back to us. Hopefully to have that perhaps ten-fold will be so special.”

Fear and Gibson were joined in Beijing by singles skater Natasha McKay. In 2018, ice dancers Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland were the lone British skaters at the Winter Games.

Skaters in each discipline – including McKay in women’s singles – will compete for Team GB in Sheffield. It presents a big opportunity for the sport on a lot of levels.

“I really do feel that British Ice Skating is pushing the sport more and more,” Gibson noted. “I know that there are a lot of young juniors who are also out there on the Junior Grand Prix circuit.”

He continued: "I'm seeing more faces and more consistent faces. I think that's truly pushing the sport in right direction. Hopefully Lilah and I can get people involved in the sport just from the fun that we're having out there on the ice. We want people to see that.”

The Olympic response was robust, Fear added.

“At the Olympics we had so many messages [from fans] saying, 'Oh I took my son to the rink and he just started skating and fell in love,'” she said. “That was the most fulfilling thing for us because that was our mission going there, trying to expose as many young skaters to the sport and the joy that we get from it.”

2026 goals – graduating to the next level

With Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron taking the season off and bronze medallists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue having retired, two of Fear and Gibson’s elder training mates at their Montreal school are no longer there for the day-to-day.

The British duo sees the environment as a changed one.

“We have been using the word 'fresh' to describe the energy in Montreal,” Fear said.

“It's different, it's new, but it's really fun and inspiring in a whole new way. We were always 'the babies' looking up to these really established, inspiring teams. We're still surrounded by so many inspiring athletes, but a lot of younger athletes. That's a new role for us to take on, as role models in some capacity and passing on any advice that we have from our experience. We’re getting all the energy and inspiration we can from them, too, because it's so fun to see their growth and potential.”

The growth and potential continues to be there for them, too, as they landed a best-ever finish at a Grand Prix at Skate Canada two weeks ago, following their first two wins on the Challenger Series to open the season (U.S. International Classic and Nebelhorn Trophy).

They’ve made a concerted effort to focus on their skating skills, and spent much of the off-season drilling the all-important twizzles, which cost them big points at times during the Olympic season.

The team said they were aware they needed to raise their level on said elements, explaining that they not only wanted to gain points but be excellent while doing so.

“I think this season is an amazing opportunity for growth for us,” Fear said. “We're really growing into our own and really exploring our style as 'Lilah and Lewis.' We're so in love with both of our programs and really excited to see where they can take us this year.”

In their rhythm dance they skate for part of the program to Jennifer Lopez, and Fear’s dress is of similar design to J Lo’s iconic Grammy’s dress from 2000 (you know – the green one). And in the free dance their Lady Gaga medley includes “Born This Way”, partially an ode to Gibson’s public openness about his sexuality.

The team has their sights set on the next four years and exploring where they’re skating can take them, including – they hope – to the Milano Cortina 2026 podium.

“We would be crazy not to set high goals for 2026,” Gibson said. “We want to push for as high as we possibly can in this sport. To have an Olympic medal is something that something that very few people have and that's something that we really crave and want from this sport. With the way that we're progressing and the work that we have to do... I think we can get there.”