You Young exclusive: On Korean skating, finding her motivation - and bike-riding in Colorado

Struggling with motivation and far away from her family and friends in the Republic of Korea, figure skater You Young decided to take on a new hobby.

In the Rocky Mountains of Colorado where she trains, bike riding is outstandingly popular.

Despite having never biked herself, the Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 champion decided the ride to (–or from) her training rink was the perfect cardio workout: Ninety minutes of peace and serenity – and something new for her to experience.

“Biking is so fun,” the 18-year-old You grinned during a recent exclusive interview with Olympics.com. “Normally from my rink to home it is a 30-minute drive, but I can ride the bicycle every time and it’s an hour and a half [each way]. I love it... even though it's tiring.”

Finding the inner fire – again

It was a season to remember in the lead-up to Beijing 2022 for the teenager, who had turned heads in the sport in early 2020 when she not only won YOG gold in Lausanne, but did so with a triple Axel in competition, something that is still rare in elite women’s skating.

She qualified for the Olympics at South Korea’s national championships in the weeks prior to the Games, winning a fifth title there amidst a competitive field. She’d go on to place sixth in Beijing and then fifth a few weeks later, at the World Championships in Montpellier, France.

But when it came time to get ready for another Olympic quadrennium, You could feel she was lacking the fire she previously had. At one point in the off-season, she went weeks without skating.

“I was a little lost,” she admitted. “I lost my motivation, so I didn't skate for a while. I didn't work as hard as the Olympic season or Olympic cycle. So I wasn't expecting good results.”

But You has had a respectable start to the new Olympic cycle nonetheless, even as she fought through a back injury: She was second at the U.S. Classic, a Challenge Series event in September, then won bronze at Skate Canada in late October, doing so with a downgraded triple Axel in the free skate.

The result buoyed her, however.

“I think now I'm in the 60-70 percent ready” range, she said. “After [Skate Canada] I'm thinking that I still want to skate and still want to do the next Olympics, too. I didn't really think about [those things] right after the Beijing Olympics. Now I kind of find it again. I keep wanting to skate. I think this competition gives me more energy for the next step.”

She’s due back on the 2022 Grand Prix circuit this coming weekend (11-13 November) at the MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, Great Britain.

You said the vocal support from Korean fans in Mississauga, the site of Skate Canada, surprised and motivated her, too.

“[The fans] were really cheering me, giving me good [encouragement] and compliments. They were cheering me up. That makes me more [motivated]. And that's the reason why I want to keep skating.”

Korean skating: A crowded field

While the fans willed You on at Skate Canada, the collection of female singles skaters from her country that received Grand Prix assignments numbered seven this season – the most in recent memory.

Aside from You, it was Kim Yelim who placed ninth at the Olympics and Haein Lee who was seventh at the worlds last year. Up-and-coming youngsters Yun Ahsun and Wi Seoyoung finished in the top five at junior worlds earlier this year. Meanwhile, Shin Jia, the reigning junior world silver medallist, is not yet age-eligible for the international senior circuit. (Also among the crowd is Eunsoo Lim, who was 10th at worlds in 2019.)

Shin, however, will not be able to make her senior debut until the 2025-26 season due to the change in minimum age requirements by the International Skating Union (ISU).

Regardless, the impact of Vancouver 2010 Olympic champion Yuna Kim is now being seen in a new generation of skaters. You sees it too.

“Now the younger skaters are coming up,” she said. “It's making a new generation for Korean skaters and I'm very happy for them.”

She continued: “After Yuna Kim [retired, in 2014] there were a lot of figure skaters, but [they] disappeared when they go senior. Now they have all these younger kids and I hope that they work hard and not get injured and also keep on skating. And [we can] have a stronger team for Team Korea in skating.”

That triple Axel – and quad jumps

As You finds her motivation again and manages to stay healthy, she continues to work with famed Japanese coach Hamada Mie, but has changed things up in Colorado, now under the watchful eye of Viktor Pfeifer having previously worked with Tammy Gambill.

“This season I didn't expect good results because it's right after the Olympics,” she said. “But I still want to compete and I will work harder from now on. I hope that there are more better results in the future so I won't be really sad this season.”

You said she needs more time to get her triple Axel fully back and competitive.

“I think I still have the goal for one more triple Axel [in the free skate] or a quadruple jump,” she said, adding: “Right now it's not the moment [for a quad]. Maybe in the future I can try.”

She’s making moves to spend more training time with Hamada in Japan, and says is Pfeifer is focusing particularly on her jumps.

She misses home while in Colorado, but it has offered her a “good environment” for the skater she wants to be.

And made her into an avid bike-rider, too – though Pfeifer wants her to save that for the off-season. Because riding on two wheels can be more dangerous than skating on two blades, even for an Olympian.