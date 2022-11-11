Canada's Sadovsky leads men at British Grand Prix; world champs Knierim/Frazier in front in pairs

For the first time in figure skating history, Great Britain is hosting a Grand Prix Series event.

The MK John Wilson Trophy kicked off on Friday (11 November) in Sheffield, with Canada's Roman Sadovsky trying to win a Grand Prix for the first time, as well, skating to a near career-best short program to lead the men's event with a score of 89.49.

Earlier, in the pairs short program, reigning world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier glided to a comfortable lead, registering a 75.88, seven points ahead of the second-place team. The Team USA pair won gold at Skate America to kick off their Grand Prix Series last month.

The British Grand Prix replaces the traditional Cup of China, which was moved this season due to ongoing pandemic restrictions there. It's the fourth of six stops on the Grand Prix Series, with skaters looking to book a place at the coveted Grand Prix Final next month in Turin, Italy.

Italy's Daniel Grassl sits second behind Sadovsky at 86.85, while Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia fell on his opening quad attempt but rebounded nicely, registering a 83.01 overall.

Sadovsky, 23, has a career-best in the short of 89.61 at World Team Trophy in 2021. The 23-year-old won bronze at NHK Trophy in 2019 and was fifth at Skate America to start the 2022-23 Grand Prix season.

Japan's Sato Shun (82.68) and Shimada Koshiro (80.84) round out the top five.

Saturday is set to feature the women's short program and ice dance rhythm dance, as well as the free skates for both the men and pairs disciplines.

PREVIEW: What to watch for at British GP in Sheffield

Men: Sadovsky staying the course

Canadian Keegan Messing is in his final season of competitive skating, and no other men's singles skater has emerged as the de facto favourite in the country. Could Sadovsky be it?

He hit a massive opening quadruple Salchow, followed by a triple Axel and triple Lutz-triple toe-loop combination which he saved with a second foot down. With three skaters to perform after him, he was strong enough to hold onto the lead.

"I've kept all my training goals the same," he told reporters after his skate. "I liked the direction I was going with my training from the beginning of the season and I'm happy that I've stayed on that path."

Sadovsky is coming into the season off of a disappointing Olympic debut. He finished 29th in the men's event and struggled in the team event, as well.

The 20-year-old Grassl made a coaching switch in the off-season, going to work with Alexei Letov and Olga Ganicheva. He had been one place ahead of Sadovsky at Skate America (fourth), but lost points on his opening quad Lutz as well as his combination jumping pass.

Two-time Olympian Jason Brown choreographed Grassl's short program for the season.

Vasiljevs, not known for his quads, attempted an opening quad Salchow but fell, though he recovered quite well in the rest of his program.

Pairs: World champs take their role seriously

Having been the surprise world champions to finish last season, Americans Knierim and Frazier approach that title with an understanding of the expectations now thrust on them - and the ones they also hold for themselves.

The team was crisp in its short program Friday evening, hitting an opening triple twist, followed by side-by-side triple toe-loops (Knierim saved hers with a hand down) and a throw triple flip.

While there score was virtually the same as Skate America (75.88 to 75.19), the team said it feels much more settled at this point in the season.

"When we finished Skate America we were very eager to work even harder," said Knierim. "Being here with our mental game and confidence, which I feel like is much stronger from Skate America. I'm proud of us for stepping up here and coming with a different mindset."

They also understand being world champions means all eyes are on them.

"We just want to do our best," Knierim said of how they're handling the pressure. "There is a certain standard to live up to being a world champion now, but that standard is in my heart, too."

Added Frazier: "We have a certain expectation and work ethic that we take into our work each day. We're tying to better ourselves personally every day."

Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii are second with a 68.69, while Letizia Roscher and Luis Schuster of Germany are third at 60.24.