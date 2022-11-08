Preview: Great Britain to host figure skating Grand Prix for first time as former U.S. champion Bradie Tennell returns

For the first time in figure skating history, Great Britain is set to host a Grand Prix event.

The land of (Jayne) Torvill and (Christopher) Dean becomes the site of the MK John Wilson Trophy, held this weekend (11-13 November) in Sheffield, an English city just shy of a three-hour train journey north from London.

The British Grand Prix replaces the traditional Cup of China, which was moved this season due to ongoing pandemic restrictions there. It's the fourth of six stops on the Grand Prix Series, with skaters looking to book a place at the coveted Grand Prix Final next month in Turin, Italy.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are the home headliners, and top the must-see storylines along with world champion pairs team Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; the return of two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell; and a wide-open men’s field that appears to be anyone’s to take.

Here, a preview of the action to come, stars to watch out for – and when and how to watch the skating from wherever you are in the world.

GB Grand Prix - Men: Kvitelashvili, Sato, Grassl eye podium

A week after France’s Adam Siao Him Fa wowed the home crowd for his first Grand Prix gold medal, the men’s singles discipline is up for grabs once again.

Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia could be the odds-on favourite, the 27-year-old a bronze medallist at Europeans in 2020 as well as the champion at the Russian Grand Prix during last season.

The two-time Olympian opened his season with a second-place finish behind Cha Jun-hwan at Finlandia Trophy last month.

Can Japan win its sixth medal of the Grand Prix in men's singles? No other country has even won two, and 18-year-old Sato Shun leads the charge this week, the 2019 Junior Grand Prix Final champion having surprised for silver at Grand Prix de France a year ago.

Sato struggled with a shoulder injury last season, however, and he’s yet to compete in 2022-23.

Reigning junior world bronze medallist Tsuboi Tatsuya and Shimada Koshiro, who was second this season at Lombardia Trophy, are also to watch.

The men’s line-up features plenty of familiar names, including Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia; Roman Sadovsky of Canada; USA’s Tomoki Hiwatashi; and Italian Daniel Grassl.

Grassl won silver at Europeans last year and finished seventh at both Beijing 2022 and the World Championships. He made a coaching change this off season, now working with Alexei Letov and Olga Ganicheva and will look to level up from a fourth-place finish at Skate America last month.

Three-time British champion Graham Newberry is also in the field.

GB Grand Prix - Women: You, Mihara, Tennell set to feature

There is an argument to be made that the women’s field is just as open as the men’s, as Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 champion You Young looks to improve her bronze medal performance from Skate Canada a couple of weeks ago.

You has a triple Axel to her name, but will have to contend with other experienced skaters on the Grand Prix, including Japan’s Mihara Mai, the lone Japanese woman in singles in Sheffield. Mihara, now 23, was resurgent last season, winning gold at Four Continents after a fourth-place finish at Japanese nationals.

Two-time American champion Bradie Tennell makes her return to competitive ice for the first time since worlds in 2021. A foot injury put her out for the Olympic season, and in August she announced a move to France to work with coach Benoit Richaud.

The 2018 Olympian will be joined by teammate Isabeau Levito, the 15-year-old who had a successful senior Grand Prix debut by winning silver at Skate America. The reining junior world champion picked up a win at the Nepela Memorial Challenger Series event earlier this season, as well, and – along with You – will have her eyes on potentially qualifying for the Grand Prix Final with a top two finish.

Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova was sixth at Worlds last season, while fan favourite Ekaterina Kurakova turned in top-15 finishes at both Worlds and in Beijing.

GB Grand Prix - Pairs and dance: World champs, home hopes compete

While Russian skaters remain out of the Grand Prix due to a ruling by the International Skating Union (ISU), the pairs discipline remains wide open on the global stage. Americans Knierim and Frazier continue to carry their momentum from a world title in Montpellier, and look to follow up their Skate America victory with a win in Sheffield and a guaranteed spot in Turin for the Grand Prix Final.

Italy’s Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii would like to back up their bronze from Skate Canada, as well.

The ice dance field is much more crowded, with Fear/Gibson getting the chance to skate in front of a home audience on one of the biggest stages in the sport. They will have a battle on their hands with Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy, who just last week won their first-ever Grand Prix gold in France.

Guignard/Fabbri won with a 207.95, while Fear/Gibson scored a 209.18 for silver at Skate Canada the week prior. That was a career-best for the Brits, while the Italians scored a 211.85 at Lombardia Trophy earlier this season – their best ever.

The dance event also features Skate Canada medallists Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, as well as teams to watch in Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko.

Schedule for MK John Wilson Trophy 2022

IceSheffield is the venue for this first-time event, which will be held across three days and includes the traditional exhibition gala, set for Sunday (13 November) afternoon.

(Times are local - GMT)

Friday 11 November

1800 Pairs short program

1925 Men’s short program

Saturday 12 November

1345 Ice dance rhythm dance

1520 Women’s short program

1830 Pairs free skate

2005 Men’s free skate

Sunday 13 November

1115 Women’s free skate

1325 Ice dance free dance

1900 Exhibition gala

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (USA), 2022 Picture by Getty Images

How to watch MK John Wilson Trophy 2022 live

The ISU streams the Grand Prix on its YouTube channel – though many territories are geoblocked from watching.

American fans can watch on Peacock, the full list of ISU broadcast partners showing the action on their TV and streaming services for the Grand Prix events is here.