Beijing 2022 sport guide: the key moments from every event of the Olympic Winter Games

From Ailing (Eileen) Gu announcing herself on the Olympic stage to Shaun White bidding an emotional farewell, we revisit some of the highlights from all 16 days of competition as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 come to an end.

But how much can you remember from all the thrills and spills across 15 sports? Relive all the action by clicking on the sports below.

From Beat Feuz' downhill title and Michelle Gisin’s superb combined gold to the speedy return of Sofia Goggia, the alpine races at Beijing 2022 delivered in spectacular fashion amid the wintry conditions. But the most successful skier of them all was Austria's Johannes Strolz with two golds and one silver.

Nobody could stop France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet, Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Johannes Thingnes Boe on their way to setting a joint-record for scooping five medals each at a single Games.

Kaillie Humphries stormed off the block to clock the inaugural women’s monobob Olympic title and claim her third gold in as many Winter Games. And how about Germany's Francesco Friedrich adding two more Olympic titles at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre to his already impressive CV?

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov will need extra baggage for their return home having each collected multiple medals on the Zhangjiakou course (Klaebo four and Bolshunov five), but one athlete most likely staying to the very end is Iivo Niskanen, who waited until the last athlete crossed the line before celebrating his gold in the 15km classic.

Team GB had to wait until Day 15 to win their first medal of the Games having missed out on a podium in the mixed team. The men's team with skip Bruce Muoat won silver. Eve Muirhead's women's team clinched gold on the last day of competition.

Nathan Chen (USA) leapt to new heights with a score of 113.97 in the individual short program with ROC's Anna Shcherbakova winning Olympic gold in the women's competition. The Chinese pair of Sui Wenjing/Han Cong broke records in the team event, and who could forget Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron gliding their way to an all-time high of 90.83 in the rhythm dance for France.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu was in scintillating form and flew into the record books to become the first freeski athlete to win three medals at a single Games, collecting two golds and a silver on her Olympic debut.

Canada's women's dethroned defending champion USA while Finland made history by beating ROC to win their first ever Olympic gold.

Germany were in scintillating form winning all four golds on offer with Natalie Geisenberger running the show, clinching her third consecutive women’s title and sixth overall Olympic gold.

Norway’s Joergen Graabak blew away the disappointment of PyeongChang 2018 to reclaim the large hill/10km gold he won in Sochi 2014 and become the first man to win four Olympic gold medals in the sport.

Blink and you’ll miss it. Records tumbled as Arianna Fontana, Suzanne Schulting and Charles Hamelin all surged to win golds, with the Netherlands paying an emotional tribute to a former star. Fontana became the most decorated short track skater in Olympic history with eleven medals.

Yan Wengang won the People’s Republic of China their first-ever sliding medal with Germany’s Christopher Grotheer delivering a masterclass.

Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj stormed up the leaderboard to win her maiden Olympic title, Kobayashi Ryoyu made headlines for Japan.

A jam-packed schedule saw Chloe Kim and Hirano Ayumu star on the halfpipe with Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Anna Gasser defying gravity on the newest addition to the Olympic programme: the big air. And let's not forget Shaun White's last dance in the halfpipe, Max Parrot winning an emotional slopestyle gold and China's Su Yiming flying to big air gold.

Sweden's Nils van der Poel flew off the start to smash the world record in the 10000m, while Ireen Wust collected her sixth Olympic gold medal to become the only athlete to win individual gold in each of the five Winter Games she has taken part in.