Beijing 2022 snowboard wrap-up – top stories, moments and records

The Beijing 2022 snowboard competitions were chock-full of high flight in the big air, halfpipe and slopestyle events, and top speed and racing guile on the snowboard cross and parallel giant slalom courses.

Headlining the show in the much-anticipated halfpipe were American Chloe Kim on the women’s side and, on the men’s, Hirano Ayumu – who unleashed the first-ever Olympic triple cork as he took over the mantle once held by Shaun White, the 35-year-old defending and three-time champion who announced his retirement here at Beijing 2022.

In the slopestyle and big air events, Max Parrot and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (slopestyle) and Austria's Anna Gasser and Team China's Su Yiming (big air) were the top of the heap, while snowboard cross offered up a big boost for the older hopefuls out there. Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis, at the age of 36, won her first gold medal in the women’s event in her fifth Olympic Games – and then added another gold in the mixed team debut alongside fellow well-seasoned American Nick Baumgartner (40 and competing in his fourth Games).

The parallel giant slalom was a tight-run thing with Austrian Benjamin Karl winning the men’s competition and two-sport competitor Czech Ester Ledecka, who also races in the Alpine skiing events, eventually scooping the women’s golds.

Top 3 moments

1- Changing of the guard in men’s halfpipe

Shaun White arrived at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games without having won a snowboard competition since he won the last gold medal in PyeongChang in 2018. Add to that the fact that he struggled to make the U.S. team and that he’s 35 years old – older by a decade than many of his competitors.

But such is the power of past performances – and his stature in the sport – that many still couldn’t conceive of him not winning a fourth Olympic gold (out of a possible five). And after announcing that the runs here in Beijing would be his last as a competitive snowboarder, he qualified for the finals, where he fell on his final run trying to chase the huge scores put up by silver winner Scotty James and, especially, Japan’s Hirano – who’s finished behind White in the last two Olympic finals.

Hirano’s gold medal – and the triple cork he unleashed twice in the finals – was a changing of the guard in the sport of men’s halfpipe snowboarding. From here on out, Hirano will be the hero to chase, admire and revere.

There was no such drama in the women’s pipe. USA's Chloe Kim had no serious competition as she sealed up her second consecutive gold medal still at the tender age of 21.

2- Parrot goes from cancer patient to Olympic champ

Canada’s Max Parrot was fighting for his life in 2019 after a diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma cancer. But after pushing through strenuous treatments and getting a clean bill of health later that year, he set his sights back on his passion of snowboarding.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the Genting Snow Park when he sent a pair of triples in a huge run to win gold in the men’s slopestyle event to pick up his first Olympic gold medal (he won silver in PyeongChang in 2018 and another bronze here in big air) ahead of Team China youngster Su Yiming (who went on to win an historic big air gold) and his own Canadian teammate Mark McMorris, whose bronze medal was his third in three Games.

3 - Jacobellis redemption at long last

Those with long memories will still recall the time, in 2006, when a young Lindsey Jacobellis blew her chance at a gold medal with a self-inflicted fall on the final jump in the women’s snowboard cross final at the Torino Games.

It’s the kind of wound that would scar a lesser competitor for life. But not this American hero, who arrived at her fifth Games here in Beijing determined to pick up her first gold medal.

And she did just that (twice over) by winning the women’s event and following it up with her partner, the 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner, with another gold in the Olympic debut of mixed teams snowboard cross.

What they said

It's been a journey and I'm just so happy…a lot of emotions are hitting me right now, the cheering from the crowd, some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom, I'm so happy. Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life. It's been a journey. I can't wait to see where this sport goes.

Shaun White reacts tearfully after finishing fourth – and ending his competitive snowboard career – in the Beijing 2022 men’s halfpipe.

“It was never an option for cancer to beat me. But, for sure, I was scared a lot of the time. You don’t know how the treatment is going to work. You don’t know what life has got in store for you. I was healthy. I was 24 years old. I was an athlete. And I got cancer. It proves it can happen to anybody. But I never gave cancer a chance. I fought so hard every day to beat cancer.

Max Parrot, after putting down two triples in a row to seal the slopestyle gold, reflects on his battle with cancer.

“I definitely took a different tactic coming into this last Games because I wanted it to be fun and memorable and not this circus. I wanted it to be my experience and not how the media wanted it to be. And I think I just chose to take care of myself, and I think it was definitely worth it.”

Lindsey Jacobellis, who missed out on gold in 2006 but made up for it (twice over) here in Beijing with the women’s and mixed team snowboard cross golds.

Full medal list in snowboard at Beijing 2022

Men’s big air:

Gold: Su Yiming (People's Republic of China)

Silver: Mons Roisland (Norway)

Bronze: Max Parrot (Canada)

Women’s big air:

Gold: Anna Gasser (Austria)

Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand)

Bronze: Murase Kokomo (Japan)

Men’s Halfpipe:

Gold: Hirano Ayumu (Japan)

Silver: Scotty James (Australia)

Bronze: Jan Scherrer (Switzerland)

Women’s halfpipe:

Gold: Chloe Kim (USA)

Silver: Queralt Castellet (Spain)

Bronze: Tomita Sena (Japan)

Men’s slopestyle:

Gold: Max Parrot (Canada)

Silver: Su Yiming (People’s Republic of China)

Bronze: Mark McMorris (Canada)

Women’s slopestyle:

Gold: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand)

Silver: Julia Marino (USA)

Bronze: Tess Coady (Australia)

Men’s parallel giant slalom:

Gold: Benjamin Karl (Austria)

Silver: Tim Mastnak (Slovenia)

Bronze: Victor Wilk (ROC)

Women’s parallel giant slalom:

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)

Silver: Daniela Ulbing (Austria)

Bronze: Gloria Kotnik (Slovenia)

Men’s snowboard cross:

Gold: Alessandro Haemmerle (Austria)

Silver: Eliot Grondin (Canada)

Bronze: Omar Visintin (Italy)

Women’s snowboard cross:

Gold: Lindsey Jacobellis (USA)

Silver: Chloe Trespeuch (France)

Bronze: Meryeta O’Dine (Canada)

Men’s mixed team snowboard cross:

Gold: Team USA (Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner)

Silver: Team Italy (Michel Moioli and Omar Visintin)

Bronze: Team Canada (Meryeta O’Dine and Eliot Grondin)