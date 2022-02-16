Beijing 2022 Short track wrap up – top stories, moments and records

Short track speed skating at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 was packed with excitement and drama, unexpected wins and historic records. Shaoang Liu brought Hungary its first individual Winter Olympics gold medal while Hanne Desmet won Belgium's first-ever medal in the sport.

The women’s short track speed skating field at Beijing 2022 saw a thrilling rivalry between Italy’s Arianna Fontana and Netherland’s Suzanne Schulting unfold. The Dutch ended up with four medals - two golds, one silver and one bronze - and plus two new Olympic records for 500m and 1000m, with the latter also being a world record. The Italian legend will definitely go down in history after adding three more medals to her collection to become Italy's most decorated Winter Olympic athlete.

As for the men, the stars of the People's Republic of China enthralled spectators at home as Ren Ziwei and Li Wenlong secured silver and gold in the 1000m event. Hwang Dae-heon brought joy to the Republic of Korea as he became an Olympic champion in the 1500m, while Olympic debutant Steven Dubois of Canada clinched a place on the podium three times, winning gold, silver and bronze. Olympic veteran Charles Hamelin also won a historic sixth Olympic medal.

Top three moments

1. People's Republic of China dominate mixed relay

The mixed relay debut was just a teaser of what was yet to come on the ice of Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. The event was included in the Olympic programme for the first time and Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin, Wu Dajing and Ren Ziwei delivered for the host nation as they etched their name in the history books. When they crossed the line in first place it was not just the first short track mixed relay gold in Olympic history, it was also the first medal for the People's Republic of China at a home Winter Olympics. The outcome was equally dramatic, decided by a photo finish, as they pipped Italy to gold with the Hungary quartet winning bronze.

china short track mixed Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2. Arianna Fontana’s ninth Olympic medal

Coming into the Games, expectations were high for Olympic veteran Arianna Fontana. The biggest question was whether she would become the most decorated short track athlete in history. To do that, she needed to win one medal. The Italian legend achieved the feat in the first medal event of Beijing 2022 with a silver in the mixed relay. Just a few days later she was back on the ice to prove once again that there was no one to match her skills in the 500m as she defended her Olympic title from PyeongChang 2018. She concluded her stellar performance at the Olympic Winter Games by claiming silver in the 1500m, her eleventh medal overall. Simply legendary.

Arianna Fontana (ITA) after winning her 10th Olympic medal. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

3. Dutch women win gold and send a kiss to the sky

The Republic of Korea had won gold medals in the Olympic women’s 3000m relay at every Games bar one since Nagano 1998. However, in Beijing it was the turn of the Dutch to win a final that was filled with emotion. After crossing the finishing line in an Olympic record time of 4:03.409 the team dedicated their gold medal to teammate Lara Victoria van Ruijven who passed away in 2020. On the podium, they blew a kiss to the sky. The Republic of Korea came away with silver with the People's Republic of China winning bronze.

Gold medallists Team Netherlands celebrate during the Women's 3000m Relay Final A Picture by Justin Setterfield

What they said

I went for it. I was like ‘this is my shot, I’m gonna try, let’s go for it.' I want to win, I want to cross the line first and when I did it was like an explosion of emotions. Being in the final with Suzanne and Kim was amazing. To be there with such great athletes. It was a great final and fighting like that with them made this final even better.

Arianna Fontana (ITA) after winning gold in 500m event

I am very proud to get to the top and thankful to everybody who was rooting for me till the very end. Today I was able to have a great race and get the strategy right. When I finished, I looked at my phone, there were so many messages, I couldn’t read them all. Today is the best day in my sports career

Daeheon Hwang (KOR) gives her reaction after winning gold in 1500m event

I kissed the ice because I love short track so much, I love the event we were competing. Thanks to everything, thanks to the competition, my teammates and the rink.

Fan Kexin (CHN) after winning bronze in the women's 3,000m relay

Full medal list in short track speed skating at Beijing 2022

Mixed Team Relay

Gold: People’s Republic of China

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Hungary

Women’s 500m

Gold: Arianna Fontana (ITA)

Silver: Suzanne Schulting (NED)

Bronze: Kim Boutin (CAN)

Men’s 1000m

Gold: Ren Ziwei (CHN)

Silver: Li Wenlong (CHN)

Bronze: Shaoang Liu (HUN)

Men’s 1500m

Gold: Daehon Hwang (KOR)

Silver: Steven Dubois (CAN)

Bronze: Semen Elistratov (ROC)

Women’s 1000m

Gold: Suzanne Schulting (NED)

Silver: Minjeong Choi (KOR)

Bronze: Hanne Desmet (BEL)

Women’s 3000m Relay

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Republic of Korea

Bronze: People’s Republic of China

Men’s 500m

Gold: Shaoang Liu (HUN)

Silver: Konstantin Ivliev (ROC)

Bronze: Steven Dubois (CAN)

Men's 5000m Relay

Gold: Canada

Silver: Republic of Korea

Bronze: Italy

Women's 1500m Relay

Gold: Choi Minjeong (KOR)

Silver: Arianna Fontana (ITA)

Bronze: Suzanne Schulting (NED)