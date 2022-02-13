Medals update: Gold and Olympic record for Netherlands in Beijing 2022 short track women’s 3000m relay

In a race that on paper looked as if it would take something truly special to win, the Netherlands claimed the Olympic record and gold in the women's short track 3,000m relay race at Beijing 2022.

The Netherlands team - made up of Suzanne Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof - are the reigning world record holders, having set the mark (4:02.809) in the same city in October 2021.

However, there were no guarantees that their recent form would translate into gold, as they found themselves up against PyeongChang 2018 Olympic champions Republic of Korea - winners of six of the eight relays competed at the Olympics - and Canada - the most successful nation in the history of the World Championships.

The fourth team in the relay, People's Republic of China, have made the A final of every Olympic Winter Games in history bar Albertville 1992, and were racing in front of a home crowd.

But led by the talismanic Schulting, who already has two Olympic medals to her name at Beijing 2022 (gold in 1000m and silver in 500m), the Netherlands were untouchable, leading from the front to secure a memorable win in 4:03.409. Republic of Korea fought hard to win silver, while hosts People's Republic of China claimed the bronze.

Schulting is fast-becoming one of the biggest stories of the Games, having already set two Olympic records - the second also a world's best mark - in the 500m and 1000m individual events. Along with her teammates, she now has another gold to celebrate, along with yet another fastest-ever time at the Olympics.

Schulting has garnered a great deal of personal attention after her record-breaking performances at the Games. However, after the race she was keen to stress the importance of every member of the gold-medal winning team.

"It's not only me, it's Selma, Xandra and Yara,' she said. "We all did a great job. I was actually so happy we were able to do it.

"I realised real quick (when I crossed the line) we became Olympic champions. I am so proud of the girls. They did an amazing job. We did it."

Poutsma, who at 22-years-old is taking part in her first Winter Games, could not have imagined a better way to make her Olympic debut: "It's becoming real now (that we won) at my first Olympics. I think it's the best way to do the first Olympics."

In a poignant moment, the Netherlands dedicated their gold medal to the memory of their teammate and PyeongChang 2018 3000m relay bronze medallist Lara Victoria van Ruijven, who passed away suddenly in 2020.

"We dedicate it to Lara - we lost her. She is always in our minds and we know she's here with us," said Van Kerkhof. Turning her thoughts to her late friend, Schulting added: "She is very special. We are so sad she is not here with us. She would be really proud."