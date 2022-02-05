Arianna Fontana becomes most decorated short track skater in Olympic history

Arianna Fontana is now the most decorated short track skater in Olympic history.

Italy took silver in the first Olympic short track mixed relay behind China after Hungary and Canada crashed out after the midway stage.

With Canada deemed at fault for the incident, it was Hungary who ended up with bronze.

That took Fontana to nine Olympic medals, one clear of Apolo Anton Ohno and Victor An.

Earlier on Saturday (5 February), Fontana made it safely through to the 500m quarter-finals by winning her heat in 42.940 as short track got underway at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Her big rival, Dutchwoman Suzanne Schulting, was the fastest qualifier in a new Olympic record of 42.379.

It was far from a perfect day for Schulting who crashed out in the mixed relay semi-finals with the Netherlands later winning the B final.

Fontana is the reigning champion over 500m with that triumph at PyeongChang 2018 her sole gold medal so far.

Arianna Fontana: her road to Beijing 2022

Fontana is the defending 500m Olympic Champion and consistent podium performances throughout the World Cup 2021/2022 make her one of the favourites for gold.

She does face some some serious rivals, including reigning 1000m champion Schulting and two-time Olympic medallist Kim Boutin of Canada who holds the world record of 41.936.

Kim Boutin - Suzanne Schulting - Arianna Fontana Picture by Getty Images

Fontana has already broken records in her career.

At Torino 2006 on home ice, she became the youngest Italian to win a medal at the Winter Games at just 16.

Her eight medals already make her the most decorated female athlete in her sport with the 31-year-old becoming the oldest athlete to reach a World Cup podium this season.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Fontana admitted the goal was getting to finals first,

"I was convinced Sochi would be my last Games, and yet here I am. Years ago, I would never have imagined I’d go as far as I have and still be in the condition I am in today. It’s an incentive, as even though the years are passing I feel better and better.

"We’ll see what happens in Beijing, but the goal remains the same: reach the final… reach all the finals."

When to watch Arianna Fontana in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

After coming through the 500m heats, Arianna Fontana will race in Monday's quarter-finals at 19:30 Beijing time (12:30 CET) with the semi-finals and finals coming later that evening.

The 1000m heats are on Wednesday 9 February starting at 19:44 (12:44 CET) with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals taking place on Friday 11 February.

The women's 3000m relay heats are also on Wednesday, at 20:45 (13:45 CET) with the final on Sunday 13 February.

Thomson's final event is the 1500m with the whole of that competition held on Wednesday 16 February.

MORE: How to watch short track speed skating at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022