Medals update: Choi Minjeong wins women’s 1500m gold in Beijing 2022 short track 

World record-holder Choi Minjeong of the Republic of Korea successfully defended her women’s 1500m title in the Beijing 2022 short track skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday (16 February).

Choi came into the final bolstered by her record-breaking performance in the semi-final, where she set a new Olympic time of 2:16.831.

But the time would serve as a footnote on a day that she returned to the podium reclaiming the crown she won on home ice in PyeongChang four years ago.

Choi had to beat off a strong challenge from Dutch sensation Suzanne Schulting and Italian legend Arianna Fontana in the final lap sprint of the race.

She managed to get her nose in front to claim the victory in a time of 2:17.789, with Fontana (2:17.862) and Schulting (2:17.865) crossing the line at almost the same time.

Fontana made history of her own becoming Italy’s most decorated Winter Olympian taking her total tally to 11.

Women's 1500m short track results:

1- Choi Minjeong (KOR) – 2:17.789

2- Arianna Fontana (ITA) – 2:17.862

3- Suzanne Schulting (NED) – 2:17.865

