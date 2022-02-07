Medals update: People's Republic of China win gold and silver in men's 1000m short track

Hosts People's Republic of China are cheering a 1-2 finish today (Monday 7 February) after claiming the two top spots on the podium in the men's 1000m short-track speed skating event at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Ren Ziwei claimed gold in a time of 1:26.768, replacing Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu at the top of the table post race, after the Hungarian had initially crossed the line first but then received a yellow card to put him out of the medals. This is Ren's second gold of the Games having also claimed gold in the mixed team relay for People's Republic of China on Saturday (5 February).

Li Wenlong finished in silver medal position in a time of 1:29.917 with the younger Liu brother, Shaoang, the reigning world champion in this discipline, taking the edge off his sibling's disappointment by claiming bronze (1:35.693).

More to follow...