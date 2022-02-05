Medals update: People’s Republic of China wins gold in Beijing 2022 short track speed skating mixed team relay

The quartet of Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin, Wu Dajing and Ren Ziwei opened the People’s Republic of China’s medal tally in a dramatic short track speed skating mixed relay final. Canada, Italy, Hungary and China contested the final, where each team consisted of two women and two men.

The pre-race favourites China lived up to expectations taking the lead with 12 laps to go, which they held to snatch the victory in a time of 2:37.348. They edged the Italians in a final sprint to the line with Hungary winning the bronze medal.

The race took a dramatic turn when Hungary and Canada crashed with six laps to go leaving Italy and China to battle it out for the gold medal. Canada was disqualified after the panel of judges ruled they caused the crash, which handed Hungary the bronze.

Italy's silver took Arianna Fontana's haul to a record nine medals making her the most decorated short track skater in Olympic history.

More to follow...