Arianna Fontana by the numbers

Arianna Fontana has already made history at Beijing 2022.

In her fifth Games, the 35-year-old Italian has taken her tally to nine medals, leaving her as the most decorated short track speed skater in the history of the Olympic Winter Games.

By securing silver in the first Olympic mixed relay, Fontana broke her tie with Apolo Anton Ohno and Victor An.

That was her third silver to go with her 500m gold at PyeongChang 2018 and five bronze medals.

There is still potential for Fontana to build on what is already a record-breaking tally, as she is one of the favourites for gold in the women's 500m and will also compete in the women's 3000m relay.

Fontana made her Olympic debut at Torino 2006, winning bronze in the 3000m relay, becoming the youngest Italian to win a medal at a Winter Games at just 16.

Fontana has thrived both as an individual and as part of a team, winning four of her medals in relays and the other five when competing alone.

She is one behind Italy's most decorated Winter Olympian, cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo, who won 10 medals at five Games up to Salt Lake 2002.

Another cross-country skier, Norway's Marit Bjørgen, has the most medals in Winter Olympian in history with 15 before her retirement after PyeongChang.

Arianna Fontana at the Olympic Winter Games - all nine medals

Torino 2006

Women's 3000m relay bronze behind South Korea and Canada

Individual 500m bronze behind Wang Meng (CHN) and Marianne St-Gelais (CAN)

Individual 500m silver behind Li Jianrou (CHN)

Individual 1500m bronze behind Zhou Yang (CHN) and Shim Sukhee (KOR)

Women's 3000m relay bronze behind South Korea and Canada.

PyeongChang 2018

Individual 500m gold.

Women's 3000m relay silver behind South Korea

Individual 1000m bronze behind Suzanne Schulting (NED) and Kim Boutin (CAN)

Beijing 2022

Mixed relay silver behind China

When to watch Arianna Fontana in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

After coming through the 500m heats, Arianna Fontana will race in Monday's quarter-finals at 19:30 Beijing time (12:30 CET) with the semi-finals and finals coming later that evening.

She will also compete in the women's 3000m relay heats on Wednesday 9 February, at 20:45 (13:45 CET) with the final on Sunday 13 February.

