Medals update: Shaoang Liu wins men’s 500m gold in Beijing 2022 short track 

Reigning world champion Shaoang Liu of Hungary led from start to finish to earn his first individual short track speed skating gold medal, winning the men’s 500m event in Beijing 2022 on Sunday (13 February).

Skating on the inside, Shaoang held the line with the ROC’s Konstantin Ivliev tracking his every move as they flew around the track.

The contest developed into a two-skater race, with Ivliev looking to get the edge over the Hungarian. The 23-year-old Shaoang's speed proved too much as he crossed the line in first place with a winning time of 40.338 seconds. Ivliev had to settle for the silver, clocking 40.431s, with Olympic debutant Steven Dubois of Canada winning his second medal of the Games bagging bronze in 40.669s.

Shaoang stepped onto the podium for the third time at Beijing 2022, adding to the bronze medals in the 1000m and the mixed team relay. He was in imperious form throughout each round in the build-up to the final, where he secured the crown.

Men’s 500m results:

1- Shaoang Liu (HUN) – 40.338

2- Konstantin Ivliev (ROC) – 40.431

3- Steven Dubois (CAN) – 40.669