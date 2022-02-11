Medals update: Suzanne Schulting wins gold by a blade in Beijing 2022 short track speed skating 1000m final

The Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting has defended her Olympic short track 1000m crown in a thrilling race at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing 2022 on Friday (11 February).

The Dutch skater set a time of 1:28.39 to take gold, fending off a late challenge from Republic of Korea's Choi Minjeong to win by the length of an outstretched blade.

Choi will content herself with a silver medal after setting an impressive time of 1:28.443. Belgium's Hanne Desmet came third to win her country's first-ever bronze medal in short track at the Olympic Winter Games.

Earlier in the day, Schulting had set a new world record in the quarterfinals of the competition, posting a breathtaking time of 1:26.514. However, having also registered an Olympic record in the heats of the 500m before losing to gold medallist Arianna Fontana in the final, there was no guarantee that her phenomenal speed would translate into gold.

Italy's Fontana, a 10-time Olympic medallist, fell in the final and missed out on the chance to improve her record as the most decorated Olympic short track athlete in history.

But the 24-year-old Schulting would not be denied a second 1000m victory in as many Games as she held her nerve to win by the finest of margins.

Women’s short track speed skating 1000m results:

Suzanne Schulting (NED) – 1:28.391

Choi Minjeong (KOR) – 1:28.443

Hanne Desmet (BEL) – 1:28.928

After the race, Schulting spoke about just how much winning gold in Beijing meant to her and her country.

"I really wanted it. I am so happy I got it. For the Netherlands, it means a lot. I worked so hard for the whole team. I got the gold, but I got the gold for the whole team, and I am super proud." She then turned her attention to her Belgian training partner who came home third in the race.

"I am also super proud of Hanne Desmet taking the bronze. We train together and we're friends. It makes it even more special."

When asked about breaking the world record earlier in the day, Schulting pointed to the confidence the historic mark instilled in her before the all-important final.

"I became really confident out there after skating a world record. I was really excited," she explained excitedly. "I was focusing on what I had to do and on my technique and everything. It's insane."

Speaking to Olympics.com, bronze medallist Desmet expressed how happy she was at winning Belgium's ninth medal ever at the Olympic Winter Games.

"It's really cool that I'm the first to do a lot of things now," she said. "The feeling I got was also really great."

When asked about Schulting, the Belgian spoke about the special relationship the two share.

"We train together every day, so we know each other really well. We were really happy to be on the podium together," she said.