Beijing 2022 Ice Hockey wrap-up – top stories, moments and records

The ice hockey competition has been a fixture at the Olympics since the first installment (actually in the Summer Games back in 1920 in Antwerp). It’s become a consistent fan favourite among the Winter games programme since it debuted in 1924 and the competition here at the Beijing 2022 Games was no exception.

In the men’s tournament, Finland made history with a first-ever gold medal after beating ROC in a tournament that saw many top players miss out (the North American top flight National Hockey League - NHL - didn't release its players for the Games).

The ROC side were impressive in spurts en route to their silver medal in the men’s competition while Slovakia won an historic first-ever Olympic ice hockey medal thanks, in large part, to the brilliant play of their incredible youngster Juraj Slafkovsky – who’s at the beginning of a career to watch.

On the women’s side it was no surprise at all when Canada and the United States met once again in the final – the seventh final meeting between the two out of eight since the inaugural women’s tournament back in Nagano in 1998. The Canadians took their fifth gold medal with a smashing combination of youth and experience, beating defending champions USA 3-2 in a thriller of a gold medal-game.

The Finnish women claimed their fourth women’s ice hockey bronze after impressive play in the group stages and a 4-0 rout of Switzerland in their last contest.

Top 3 moments

1 - Canada top class in women’s tournament

Led by veterans Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner and Natalie Spooner – Team Canada were peerless in the women’s competition (every skater who took the ice registered at least a point). The North Americans scored an Olympic record (breaking their own) 57 goals in seven games (while conceding just ten) en route to their fifth Olympic gold medal.

And the win over their fierce rivals to the South – the United States – in the final now sees the classic Olympic rivalry beginning to look a little lopsided. The silver medal-winning Americans are well back of their northern neighbours with only two Olympic crowns to show for their efforts.

Canada's Sarah Nurse, the 27-year-old former Wisconsin badger broke the Olympic record for most points (18) and assists (13) in a single Olympic Games.

Team Canada reacts after defeating Team USA in the women's ice hockey gold medal match Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2 - History for Finns in the men's tournament

The closest Finland had ever come to an Olympic gold medal before these Beijing Games was back in 1988 and 2006 when they finished both times with silver (losing in the finals first to the Soviet Union and then to Sweden). And the four-time bronze medal-winners were heavy underdogs coming into the gold medal-game here in Beijing, up against a ROC team who were so impressive throughout the competition.

But with the oldest team in the tournament (with an average age of 30), the undefeated Finns rode their stifling defense and tactical nous to an historic gold medal with a 2-1 win in the final. When the whistle went in the gold medal-game, the Finnish players threw their sticks and helmets in the air and piled on goaltender Harri Sateri - who was sensational through the whole tournament.

Finland pose for photographs after defeating ROC in the men's ice hockey gold medal match Picture by Getty Images

3 - Slovakia’s teenage sensation makes history

Finishing a best-ever fourth in Vancouver in 2010, Slovakia – since becoming an independent nation in 1993 – had never won an Olympic medal in men’s ice hockey. All of that changed here in Beijing and it was thanks in large part the the contributions of the 17-year-old Slafkovsky.

He scored two goals in the bronze medal-game – a 4-0 win over Sweden. And the seven points he earned through the course of the competition tied him for the most ever by a player under the age of 18.

Slafkovsky was instrumental in the Slovaks’ huge upset win over medal favourites the United States, with the first goal in what was one of the greatest upsets in men’s Olympic ice hockey history (and a game in which Slovak goaltender Patrik Rybar was in inspired form).

Juraj Slafkovský was in inspired form for Slovakia Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

What they said

All we thought going into this tournament actually was, 'Could he just score a goal?' He'd had trouble scoring, he was stuck. He did it, and he did it in spades! He got to play with a bunch of really good players, and then we put him up on the first line even. It was quite a performance for any young person to put out.

Slovakia men’s ice hockey coach Craig Ramsay on his 17-year-old superstar Slafkovsky after winning the historic bronze here in Beijing.

It is hard to put in words what this means. Hockey is a big thing in Finland. We have come close a couple of times and it is finally nice to get the first one [Olympic gold medal - which is also Finland's first Olympic gold in any team event]. I thought we played a great tournament and this is the reward.

Finland's Valterri Filppula could barely find the words after the 2-1 win over ROC in the men's final earned Finland a first-ever ice hockey gold.

I think it speaks to the players I am playing with, they were able to find the back of the net. We have 23 incredible players on this team, it’s been so much fun. It’s everything [winning gold] coming off 2018 and having that silver medal it felt like the weight of the world on our shoulders, and having this gold it is going to feel as light as ever.

Canada’s 27-year-old women’s star Sarah Nurse gives the credit to her teammates after breaking the single-Olympics point record (and winning a fifth gold medal).

Full medal list in snowboard at Beijing 2022

Men’s ice hockey

Gold: Finland

Silver: ROC

Bronze Slovakia

Women’s ice hockey

Gold: Canada

Silver: United States

Bronze: Finland