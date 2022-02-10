Beijing 2022 Luge wrap-up – top stories, moments and records

Luge at Beijing 2022 can be summed up best in one phrase: take a bow Germany! The sliding sports powerhouse sealed all four gold medals on offer.

Headlining the show was the GOAT Natalie Geisenberger, who won her third consecutive women’s singles title. The 34-year-old veteran made history as she became the first three-time women’s luge singles Olympic gold medallist ever.

Johannes Ludwig claimed a memorable first men’s singles Olympic gold at the age of 35. The Suhl native, who has never won a singles world title and has spent the large majority of his career in the shadow of compatriot Felix Loch, showed what can be achieved with persistence, dedication and consistency.

Meanwhile, dream team Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt timed their best form to perfection, landing their third consecutive doubles title. Some questioned whether the Bavarian legends would be able to hold off the challenge from compatriots and reigning world champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken. But after a thrilling duel on the brand-new Yanqing course, ‘The Tobys’ finished first by 0.099s.

Given their individual brilliance, it came as no surprise that Geisenberger, Ludwig, and the Tobys combined to defend their mixed team title.

Top 3 moments

1- Ludwig becomes oldest Olympic luge medallist

That Johannes Ludwig won gold was no huge surprise. The German had been in fine form this season, winning the overall World Cup title.

But there was a serious feel-good feeling about this victory, as it was just reward for an athlete that has poured his heart and soul into luge since he started competing back in 1996. There have been many ups and downs along the way, including missing out on selection for two Olympic Games and so many fourth-place finishes at world championships.

The fact that he finally won singles gold eight days before his 36th birthday is a testament to his professionalism to keep in such good shape for so long.

Johannes Ludwig of Team Germany celebrates after winning gold in the Men's Singles Luge Picture by Getty Images

2- History-maker Geisenberger

Natalie Geisenberger was already the women’s luge GOAT going into Beijing 2022, but underlined that unofficial title by becoming the first women ever to win three singles titles.

Despite taking the 2019 season off in order to give birth, took no time to rediscover her best form and proved that being a mother is no reason to stop chasing your dreams.

Geisenberger was the queen of consistency in Beijing, recording the two fastest and second-fastest times across four runs.

Gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger of Team Germany poses during the Women's Singles Luge medal ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

3 - The Tobys do it again

Reigning Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt struggled for form and consistency going into this Olympic Games.

But the vastly experienced were not worried in the slightest, sighting the fact that a similar trend took place before PyeongChang 2018, where they were able to produce their best form when it mattered most.

True to form they did just that again in Beijing, never relinquishing their lead to make doubles history in winning three-consecutive titles.

What they said

I’m a five-time Olympic champion, but it is the first time as a mother – it’s just great. Training was done around my child. I think we did a really pretty good job as a family. To have another gold is just amazing and a very special moment.

Natalie Geisenberger reacts after winning her third consecutive Olympic singles title.

She added a sixth Olympic gold in the team event.

This gold medal means a lot to me. I have a lot of years in this sport behind me and I had a lot of not so successful years. In 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (Sochi) I didn’t qualify for the Olympics. I had a lot of fourth places in world championships, I think nearly five. There was a lot of times only near the podium. It’s one thing that I always keep continuing luging, and I’m happy that I did it. I think this medal is a sign that I did the right thing.

First-time champion Johannes Ludwig, reflected on the roller-coaster ride of his career to this point.

It's a feeling like we won the first time. Every success is a new success. We know how hard we worked and it makes us very proud. It's not easy, 20 years to slide together and we are like brothers. We’ve known each other for so long and I'm very proud of him. He did a good job."

Tobias Arlt, who has competed with best friend Tobias Wendl for over two decades, highlighted the chemistry that has taken the pair to unparalleled doubles luge success.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Team Germany celebrate victory during the Luge Doubles Picture by Getty Images

Full medal list in luge at Beijing 2022

Women’s singles:

Gold: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)

Silver: Anna Berreiter (Germany)

Bronze: Tatiana Ivanova (ROC)

Men’s singles:

Gold: Johannes Ludwig (Germany)

Silver: Wolfgang Kindl (Austria)

Bronze: Dominik Fischnaller (Italy)

Doubles:

Gold: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (Germany)

Silver: Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (Germany)

Bronze: Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller (Austria)

Mixed team:

Gold: Natalie Geisenberge, Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (Germany)

Silver: Madeleine Egle, Wolfgang Kindl, Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller (Austria)

Bronze: Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods, Mārtiņš Bots and Roberts Plūme (Latvia)