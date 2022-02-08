Medals update: Natalie Geisenberger wins record-breaking third Olympic gold in the women’s singles luge at Beijing 2022

German supremo Natalie Geisenberger highlighted her superstar status, becoming the first three-time women’s luge singles gold medallist at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022 on Tuesday (8 February).

Geisenberger came into the final run with one hand on her third singles gold medal but had to safely navigate her sledge down the icy track and defend her 0.330s lead over compatriot Anna Berreiter.

The German ice queen was cool, calm and collected as she torpedoed her way into the history books with the fastest combined time of 3:53.454 to finish 0.493s ahead of her 22-year-old teammate. The 34-year-old Geisenberger was consistent throughout her campaign in Beijing, posting the two fastest and second-fastest times across four runs.

Berreiter slid to silver on her Olympic debut with a time of 3:53.947, with the ROC’s Tatyana Ivanova bagging bronze in 3:54.507.

Women’s luge singles results

1- Natalie Geisenberger (GER) - 3:53.454

2- Anna Berreiter (GER) - 3:53.947

3- Tatyana Ivanova (ROC) - 3:54.507