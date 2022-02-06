Medals update: Germany’s Johannes Ludwig wins singles luge gold at Beijing 2022

German veteran Johannes Ludwig capped a dream season, winning his first Olympic singles luge gold medal in Beijing 2022 at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Sunday (6 February).

The gold was Ludwig’s to lose as the last man to barrel down the icy chute after setting track records on two of his previous three runs. He set a combined winning time of 3:48.735, highlighting his dominance over two days on the ice.

Ludwig went into the final run with a 0.113s advantage over Kindl in second place and nearly a second on Fischnaller. He again clocked the fastest time on the last run to claim the victory, with Kindl finishing second, 0.160s adrift, with Fischnaller rounding off the podium with 3:49.686.

Ludwig finally got his hands on the gold medal, upgrading the bronze he won in his Winter Olympic debut in PyeongChang 2018. He also won gold in the team competition four years ago.

Finding the breakthrough

Kindl, who has also been Ludwig’s closest rival during the World Cup season, had one last chance to upset the form book but had to produce a record-breaking run to do so.

Ludwig highlighted his class on his final slide to the bottom, again posting the fastest time to make it three out of four.

Reaching the podium were major milestones for both Kindl and Fischnaller after years of falling painstakingly close.

Fischnaller missed out on a medal by 0.002s in PyeongChang 2018, while Kindl finished ninth on all three previous appearances at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. Double Olympic champion Felix Loch of Germany narrowly missed out on another podium place and had to be content with fourth place finishing 0.192s behind Fischnaller.

Results – men’s singles luge

1 Johannes Ludwig (GER) 3:48.735

2 Wolfgang Kindl (AUT) 3:48.895

3 Dominik Fischnaller (ITA) 3:49.686