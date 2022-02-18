Beijing 2022 Biathlon wrap-up – Top stories, moments and records

Biathlon at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 was full of excitement and drama. The World Cup leader from France Quentin Fillon Maillet raced into the Olympic history books with his five medals in five races.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland can be called the biathlon Queen of Beijing. The 31-year-old won three golds and two bronze medals. The elder of the Boe brothers, the 33-year-old Tarjei had the most successful Olympics of his career – he got gold at Sochi 2014 and silver at PyeongChang 2018 in the men’s relay, but at Beijing 2022 he won two golds in relays, bronze and silver in individual races. Younger brother Johannes Thingnes Boe had an even better run winning four gold medals - two in relays and individual titles in the 10km sprint and 15km mass start - and bronze in the 20km individual event.

The women’s 10km pursuit produced one of the most dramatic moments in the biathlon competition when Norway's Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, who looked set to win bronze, hit the wall on the final loop. She collapsed across the finish in 14th place where she received medical attention.

There was more drama in the men’s relay. ROC led for most of the contest before the gold slipped from their hands after Eduard Latypov missed four of his five shots on the final standing stage which forced him to complete two penalty loops – only to win bronze in the end. Norwegian biathletes extended the #StrongerTogether spirit towards Latypov with race winner Tarjei Boe consoling the ROC biathlete on Instagram. Retired biathlete Emil Hegle Svendsen, who was in a similar situation at Sochi 2014, tweeted: "My thoughts&feelings also to Ed Latypov, I've been there (2014). Take good care of him Russian people."

Top three moments

1. Norway’s dominance

Norwegian biathletes won medals in every race of Beijing 2022 except for the women’s relay (six golds, two silver, six bronze). What was the key reason of that brilliant performance? Sturla Holm Laegreid cited a thriving team spirit and the willingness to help each other for their success.

"It’s a big confidence booster to know that your teammates will back you no matter what. If you have a bad day or a good day, they will always cheer for you and back you up. And we also share a lot of our stuff, like, my speciality is maybe shooting, so I try to help the others get better there. And they can help me ski faster, so we always push each other. In the end, we are just an amazing team that is pushing each other but also having fun."

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tarjei Boe,Tiril Eckhoff and Johannes Thingnes Boe of Team Norway Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2. Historic success for Quentin Fillon Maillet

After winning his fourth medal in four races (silver in the mixed relay and 10km sprint, gold in the 20km and 12.5km pursuit) the Frenchman admitted he had never expected such a good haul. His goal was to win one in relay and one in an individual event. But he did even better and bagged his fifth medal (silver) in the men's relay – becoming the first biathlete in Olympic history to achieve this feat. Fillon Maillet is the first man to win five medals at the same winter Olympics since 1980. He is also the first French athlete to win five medals at the same Olympics since 1924.

On the final day of biathlon action, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Johannes Thingnes Boe became the second and third athletes behind Fillon Maillet to win five biathlon medals at the same Winter Olympics.

Quentin Fillon Maillet of Team France Picture by 1 Getty Images

3. Siblings on the podium

The Boe brothers shared the podium three times at Beijing 2022 – gold in the mixed and men’s relays, gold for Johannes and bronze for Tarjei in the 10km sprint. Sharing the podium possibly made them the happiest brothers of these Games.

They were not the only siblings to win medals together. The 22-year-old Elvira Oeberg of Sweden made a stunning Olympic debut winning silver in the 7.5km sprint and 10km pursuit. Her older sister, the 26-year-old Hanna Oeberg, who is the 2018 Olympic champion in the 15km individual event, did not win an individual medal in Beijing, but was a key member in the women’s relay. The Oeberg sisters along with Linn Persson and Mona Brorsson produced a fine team effort to claim the country’s first Olympic gold in the event.

Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg of Team Sweden Picture by 1 Getty Images

What they said

To be honest, I don't know how that's happened. My goal was to win one gold medal. Now I have three and two bronze. It's just amazing. I'm really proud.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland after winning her fifth medal at Beijing 2022.

It's easy to say nice things about Quentin. He's been fantastic all season long and today his shooting was perfect. It's his second gold medal, I am very impressed by what he's doing. He is not only a great athlete but also a good person. He is one of our good friends and deserves what's happening to him.

Johannes Thingnes Boe on Quentin Fillon Maillet's second gold after winning the 12.5km pursuit where the Frenchman shot 20 of 20

I was really proud of her, a really proud big sister, and happy for her after her individual silvers. But doing this together now means a lot. It's huge.

Hanna Oeberg on winning a gold medal in the women's relay with her sister, Elvira

Full medal list in Biathlon at Beijing2022

Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M)

Gold: Norway

Silver: France

Bronze: ROC

Women’s events

Women's 15km Individual

Gold: Denise Herrmann (GER)

Silver: Anais Chevalier-Bouchet (FRA)

Bronze: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR)

Women's 7.5km Sprint

Gold: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR)

Silver: Elvira Oeberg (SWE)

Bronze: Dorothea Wierer (ITA)

Women's 10km Pursuit

Gold: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR)

Silver: Elvira Oeberg (SWE)

Bronze: Tiril Eckhoff (NOR)

Women's 4x6km Relay

Gold: Sweden

Silver: ROC

Bronze: Germany

Women's 12.5km Mass Start

Gold: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (FRA)

Silver: Tiril Eckhoff (NOR)

Bronze: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR)

Men’s events

Men’s 20km Individual

Gold: Quentin Fillon Maillet (FRA)

Silver: Anton Smolski (BLR)

Bronze: Johannes Thingnes Boe (NOR)

Men's 10km Sprint

Gold: Johannes Thingnes Boe (NOR)

Silver: Quentin Fillon Maillet (FRA)

Bronze: Tarjei Boe (NOR)

Men's 12.5km Pursuit

Gold: Quentin Fillon Maillet (FRA)

Silver: Tarjei Boe (NOR)

Bronze: Eduard Latypov (ROC)

Men's 4x7.5km Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: France

Bronze: ROC

Men's 15km Mass Start

Gold: Johannes Thingnes Boe (NOR)

Silver: Martin Ponsiluoma (SWE)

Bronze: Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen (NOR)