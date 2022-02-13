Medals update: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland wins women’s 10km pursuit in Beijing 2022 biathlon

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland continued her biathlon medal harvest, winning her fourth of Beijing 2022 after a commanding victory in the women’s 12.5km pursuit at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on Sunday (13 February).

The 31-year-old Olsbu Roeiseland won by an incredible minute-and-a-half margin for her third gold of the Games after winning titles in the mixed relay and the sprint event. She also won the bronze medal in the 15km individual.

She finished the race in a time of 34:46.9, with Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg winning her second silver medal of the biathlon competition, clocking 36:23.4. Reigning pursuit world champion Tiril Eckhoff fought her way from a seventh-place start to share the podium with countrywoman Olsbu Roeiseland finishing third in 36:35.6.

Olsbu Roeiseland started in pole position with a 31-seconds head start courtesy of her victory in the 7.5km sprint two days earlier. The imperious Olsbu Roeiseland built on her lead, shooting clean on both her prone stages. She missed only one target in the shooting range which was not enough to slow her down as she powered to an impressive victory.

Women's 10km pursuit results:

1- Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR) – 34:46.9

2- Elvira Oeberg (SWE) – 36:23.4

3- Tiril Eckhoff (NOR) – 36:35.6

