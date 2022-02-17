Beijing Olympians elect two new members to IOC Athletes’ Commission

Between 27 January and 16 February, 2,307 athletes voted in the IOC AC election at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, representing a participation rate of 80.50 per cent.

Athletes had the opportunity to vote at the Athlete365 Spaces in the three Olympic Villages in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. In total, 16 candidates, representing 16 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), all five continents and six winter sports, stood for election. This was a record for the Olympic Winter Games.

The newly elected members will join the IOC AC at the end of Beijing 2022 for a term of eight years, and will be proposed for election as IOC Members at the IOC Session in Beijing on 19 February.

IOC AC Chair Emma Terho remarked: “We had a record number of candidates from a diverse range of countries and sports, and I want to thank all the candidates for showing their interest in representing the athletes of the world. We were also delighted to see the high turnout of athletes participating and sharing their voice in the IOC Athletes’ Commission election.



“Congratulations and welcome to the two new members who are joining the IOC Athletes’ Commission at an exciting time, just six months after the election of four members in Tokyo. We have an extremely motived Commission full of energy and enthusiasm. I am excited about the collective opportunity we have to represent athletes’ interests and build on the great work done by the Commission over the years.”

The results of the election can be found here.

The new members

Martin Fourcade, Biathlon, France

Frida Hansdotter, Skiing, Sweden

IOC

Outgoing members

IOC AC member Hayley Wickenheiser (CAN), who was elected by her peers during the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014, has completed her term on the Commission, and a seat had also been left vacant following the resignation of Ole Einar Bjørndalen (NOR) in 2016.

The IOC AC members will elect their Chair and Vice-Chairs on 18 February 2022, with the Chair holding a position as a full member of the IOC Executive Board, representing athletes at the highest level within the IOC.

About the IOC AC

The IOC AC plays a central role within the Olympic Movement, representing the global athlete voice within the IOC and the Olympic Movement. The Commission is composed of a maximum of 23 members, 12 of whom are directly chosen through elections during the Games, with a maximum of 11 appointed members to ensure a balance between genders, regions and sports.

Additional information about the IOC AC can be found here.

