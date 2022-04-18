X Games' Japan debut: Horigome Yuto, Rayssa Leal, Nyjah Huston, Logan Martin among stars plus schedule, how to watch

It's here.

The X Games will be held on Japanese soil for the first time this weekend with the world's top action-sport athletes gathering in Chiba just outside Tokyo.

Chiba Marine Stadium will host the event from 22-24 April featuring many of the stars who made the Olympic debuts of skateboarding and BMX Freestyle such a success at Tokyo 2020.

While fans had to watch from home last summer due to coronavirus countermeasures, they will be turning out in force at X Games Chiba to finally get a piece of the action live.

After missing out on the medals at Tokyo 2020, skateboard superstar Nyjah Huston will bid for victory in Chiba this weekend Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Japanese athletes dominate X Games skateboarding lineups

In skateboarding, five of the six women who won medals in Tokyo - four of them being Japanese including Olympic champions Nishiya Momiji (street) and Yosozumi Sakura (park) - will appear in Chiba.

Brazil's 14-year-old sensation Rayssa Leal will be competing with Japanese-born Briton Sky Brown the only absentee.

In the men's competition, the top three in street from Tokyo will lock horns once again including gold medallist Horigome Yuto who will be angling to add to his triumph three years ago in Minneapolis.

The home favourite should expect a stiff test from the X Games' most successful street skateboarder of all-time, Nyjah Huston, who withered in the scorching Tokyo sun at the Olympic Games - finishing seventh out of eight in the final - and will be determined to do better this time in Japan.

As well as the Olympic disciplines of street and park, there is also skateboard vert.

The full list of athletes is here.

Rayssa Leal captured silver last summer in Tokyo. In Chiba she will be out for gold. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Olympic champ Logan Martin heads BMX Park field

In BMX Freestyle's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, Australian Logan Martin topped the podium, flanked by Venezuelan veteran Daniel Dhers (silver) and Britain's Declan Brooks.

All three have thrown their hat into the ring for the park discipline in Chiba, as has Japan's Nakamura Rim who was tipped for a medal in Tokyo but could only finish fifth. There are no women's BMX events at these X Games.

BMX flatland, a non-Olympic event featuring tricks performed on a flat surface, returns to the X Games after an absence of 19 years while there are also medals to be won in BMX street.

On the final day of X Games Chiba, an exhibition will be held for breaking, which will be added to the Paris 2024 program.

Here is the course layout for X Games Chiba.

Nakamura Rim is going all in at X Games Chiba. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

X Games Chiba schedule (all times local JST, GMT+9)

Friday 22 April

12:30 Women's Skateboard Street Elimination

14:00 Women's Skateboard Park Elimination

15:30 BMX Park Elimination

17:00 Men's Skateboard Park Elimination

18:15 Skateboard Vert

19:15 BMX Flatland

Saturday 23 April

12:00 Men's Skateboard Street Elimination

13:30 Skateboard Vert Best Trick

14:15 Women's Skateboard Park

15:50 BMX Park

18:00 Moto X Best Whip

19:00 BMX Street

Sunday 24 April

11:00 Men's Skateboard Park

12:30 Women's Skateboard Street

15:30 Men's Skateboard Street

X Games Chiba - How to watch

Action from X Games Chiba, the first X Games to be held in Japan, will be streamed live on X Games YouTube.