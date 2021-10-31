Rayssa Leal and Nyjah Huston win Street League event in Arizona

Rayssa Leal is quickly becoming a familiar face on top spot of the podium.

The 13-year-old clinched the second event of the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Championships Tour at Lake Havasu in Arizona.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist also won the first stop of the tour in Salt Lake City in August.

It was the Brazilian's last attempt in the eight-skater final that saw her take victory. Repeating the winning strategy she used at her last SLS competition, she did a 50-50 backside flip, helping to take her second consecutive win with a score of 19.2.

"This trophy is for my friends, my brother and my parents." - Leal said after winning.

Leal's ability to deliver under pressure is what makes her particularly dangerous for her competitors, but she's also not afraid to lead from the front, having topped qualification with 15.5 points. The closest rival was 0.9 points behind.

Momiji Nishiya of Japan came second with 18.5, while Olympic bronze medallist Funa Nakayama took the final spot of the podium after scoring 16.1.

Pamela Rosa of Brazil came fourth and narrowly missed out on making the podium after ending with the same score as Nakayama.

Men's SLS Arizona final

After a disappointing Tokyo 2020 Olympics competition, USA's Nyjah Huston has bounced back to winning ways.

The American lead the way through qualification with a score of 25.9, and continued his fine form through the final to claim victory with a 27.3 score.

The win comes after Huston came second in Salt Lake City two months ago.

Fellow American Dashawn Jordan was second with a score of 26.8, while Brazilian Felipe Gustavo finished third with 26.3.

The third and final stop of the Tour will be the SLS Super Crown Championship in Jacksonville from November 13-14. Eyes will be on Leal to see if she can achieve a three-peat and a clean sweep of the Tour.