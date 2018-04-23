Sport and Solidarity

The Tokyo 2020 Games were an unprecedented demonstration of unity and solidarity as the world came together for the first time following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for an Olympic Games focused on the pure essentials: a celebration of athletes and sport.

This sense of solidarity was critical to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games following their historic one-year postponement, especially in the establishment of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks—guidelines for safe and secure participation and operations. The Playbooks set a new standard for large-scale sporting events and ensured that everyone from athletes to the media would be able to safely take part in the Games.

Youthful, Urban, and Gender-Equal

The Tokyo 2020 Games showcased the evolution of the Olympic programme, introducing new sports and events that strengthened the timeless appeal of the Olympic Games for a new generation. Tokyo 2020's 339 events in 33 sports—the most in Olympic history—included the Olympic debut of sports such as skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and karate, as well as events such as BMX freestyle and 3x3 basketball.