Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिंदी 한국어 Русский

Tokyo
2020

DateJuly 23 - August 8
CountryJapan
Athletes11315
Teams206
Events339
ResultsHighlights
Tokyo 2020
Top Moments Tokyo2020
10:28
Tokyo 2020 – A celebration of hope
02:19
Barshim and Tamberi: United by gold and friendship
Athletics
03:18
True Olympic Spirit Moments at #Tokyo2020
Highlights05:24
Refugee Olympic Team Highlights! | Top Moments
Highlights03:26

About the Games

Sport and Solidarity

The Tokyo 2020 Games were an unprecedented demonstration of unity and solidarity as the world came together for the first time following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for an Olympic Games focused on the pure essentials: a celebration of athletes and sport.

This sense of solidarity was critical to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games following their historic one-year postponement, especially in the establishment of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks—guidelines for safe and secure participation and operations. The Playbooks set a new standard for large-scale sporting events and ensured that everyone from athletes to the media would be able to safely take part in the Games.

Youthful, Urban, and Gender-Equal

The Tokyo 2020 Games showcased the evolution of the Olympic programme, introducing new sports and events that strengthened the timeless appeal of the Olympic Games for a new generation. Tokyo 2020's 339 events in 33 sports—the most in Olympic history—included the Olympic debut of sports such as skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and karate, as well as events such as BMX freestyle and 3x3 basketball.

All Medals

Medal Table

See the list of teams and medals won by each.

See table
Tokyo
2020

Featured Athletes

All Athletes
Gold
Silver
Bronze
  • JapanJapan
    daiki hashimoto

    daiki hashimoto

    Artistic Gymnastics
    2G
    1S
    -
  • SloveniaSlovenia
    janja garnbert

    janja garnbert

    Sport Climbing
    1G
    -
    -
  • BrazilBrazil
    italo ferreira

    italo ferreira

    Surfing
    1G
    -
    -
  • People's Republic of ChinaPeople's Republic of China
    qian yang

    qian yang

    Shooting
    2G
    -
    -

    • Replays from
    Tokyo 2020

    All Replays
    Athletics Women's 100m Final | Tokyo 2020 Replays
    Replay20:27
    Athletics Men's High Jump Final | Tokyo 2020 Repla...
    Replay
    Badminton Women's Doubles Gold Medal | Tokyo 2020 ...
    Replay
    FRA v USA - Men's Gold Medal Game - Basketball | ...
    Men's Individual All-Around Final - Artistic Gymn...
    Replay
    Tokyo
    2020

    Discover the Games

    The Brand

    A visual identity is developed for each edition of the Olympic Games.

    Brand

    Brand

    The Medals

    Beginning as an olive wreath, medal designs have evolved over the years.

    Medals

    Medals

    The Mascot

    An original image, it must give concrete form to the Olympic spirit.

    Mascot

    Mascot

    The Torch

    An iconic part of any Olympic Games, each host offers their unique version.

    Torch

    Torch

    Tokyo 2020 Moments