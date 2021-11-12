Rayssa Leal on post-Tokyo 2020 fame: “It wasn’t like that before” 

After a sensational silver medal victory at Tokyo 2020, Brazil’s Rayssa Leal admitted that many things have changed for her since.

Life “wasn’t like that before,” the street skateboarding sensation opened up recently to Vogue Brazil.

Even the Internet stardom she once enjoyed - courtesy of a viral video - is a long shot away from the kind of attention she now gets.

The Brazilian says she can no longer hang out with friends without hordes of fans approaching her:

“Sometimes I’m putting food in my mouth, and someone asks me to take a picture.”

And that’s not the only change Leal has noticed.

As she heads to Jacksonville, Florida for the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Super Crown World Championships (November 13 – 14) one she now feels certain of, is that she won’t ever shake off her famed nickname ‘Fadinha do Skate’.

Back in August, fresh off her historic Olympic victory, the recent SLS Championships Tour winner revealed that she rather prefers her own name to her adopted moniker, but knows that ‘Skate Fairy’ will now follow her wherever she goes.

COB nominates Rayssa Leal for 'Best Athlete of the Year'

The spotlight could yet still shine brighter on Leal, whether she likes it or not.

The Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB) announced this Thursday (November 11) its candidates for the ‘Best Athlete of the Year’ award at the 2021 Brazil Olympic Awards and the skateboarder has made the final cut.

The award ceremony, which will be held on December 7, will see Leal go up against the likes of Rebeca Andrade who became Brazil’s first ever artistic gymnast to win gold at an Olympic Games and women’s 10km marathon gold medal swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha in the women’s category.

Meanwhile surfing gold medallist Italo Ferreira headlines the men's award category.