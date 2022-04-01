The competition schedule for Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been released

The competition schedule for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been released on Friday 1 April following the approval of the IOC executive board.

The action will begin two days before the Opening Ceremony, with rugby, handball and football all kicking off on 24 July.

There will be 19 days of competition with the final events taking place on 11 August. In total, there will be 329 events and 762 sessions across 32 sports.

When are the first medals awarded?

The very first medals of the Games will be awarded on 27 July, the day after the Opening Ceremony. Eight sports will see their first finals taking place, including cycling - women's and men's time trial - judo, fencing, diving, rugby, shooting, swimming and skateboarding.

Midway weekend promises medals galore

Mark your calendars for Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August when the finals of 15 different sports will take place. Over two days of intense competition medals will be awarded in tennis, table tennis, judo, fencing, athletics, archery, shooting, cycling road, golf, equestrian, rowing, artistic gymnastics, badminton and swimming.

Olympic Games handover ceremony on August 08, 2021 in Paris, France Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Swimming and athletics medal events scheduled for the evening

Swimming and athletics finals have all been scheduled for the evening, with swimming finals taking place at Arena Paris La Défense and athletics at the Stade de France. The first swimming finals take place at 20:30 CET on 27 July, with the first athletics finals at 7pm on 2 August.

Breaking to make its debut at the Olympic Games

The much anticipated Olympic debut of breaking is scheduled for 9 August, with afternoon and evening sessions taking place on 9 and 10 August in Paris's iconic Place de la Concorde. Breaking, a style of dance that originated in the USA in the 1970s, will comprise two events at the Paris 2024 Games, with competitions for both women and men.

Team sports to provide thrilling finale to the Games

From Thursday 8 until Sunday 11 August, the finals of the women's and men's hockey, handball, football, beach volleyball, volleyball, basketball and water polo will all take place, providing an exciting finale before the curtain goes down on the 2024 Summer Games.

Find out the full schedule for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.