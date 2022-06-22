FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day five

Canada's Summer McIntosh set two new world junior records on the fifth night of swimming finals at the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022.

She won a gold and a bronze on a successful evening for the Canadians, who also picked up another gold through Kylie Masse and another bronze through Joshua Liendo Edwards.

David Popovici of Romania and Leon Marchand of France each completed doubles in their respective strokes – Popovici over the 100 and 200 free and Marchand in the 200 and 400 IM – while the USA won the women's 4x200m free relay.

Find full results from the five finals below.

Women's 200m butterfly final results

Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2:05.20, world junior record, world champion Hali Flickinger (USA), 2:06.08, silver medallist Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2:06.32, bronze medallist Regan Smith (USA), 2:06.79 Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS), 2:07.01 Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:07.85 Helena Bach (DEN) and Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:08.12 (tied)

Men's 100m freestyle final results

David Popovici (ROU), 47.58, world champion Maxime Grousset (FRA), 47.64, silver medallist Joshua Liendo Edwards (CAN), 47.71, bronze medallist Pan Zhanle (CHN), 47.79 Brooks Curry (USA), 48.00 Nandor Nemeth (HUN), 48.13 Lewis Burras (GBR), 48.23 Alessandro Miressi (ITA), 48.31

Women's 50m backstroke final results

Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.31, world champion Katharine Berkoff (USA), 27.39, silver medallist Analia Pigree (FRA), 27.40, bronze medallist Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 27.43 Regan Smith (USA) and Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.47 (tied) tie for 5th Medi Harris (GBR), 27.72 Kira Toussaint (NED), 27.80

Men's 200m individual medley final results

Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:55.22, world champion Carson Foster (USA), 1:55.71, silver medallist Seto Daiya (JPN), 1:56.22, bronze medallist Chase Kalisz (USA), 1:56.43 Tom Dean (GBR), 1:56.77 Hubert Kos (HUN), 1:57.26 Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 1:58.11 Matthew Sates (RSA), 1:58.27

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final results