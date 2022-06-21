FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day four

Kristof Milak's stunning men's 200m fly world record headlined the fourth night of swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 in Hungary.

The Hungarian's triumph – breaking his own world record from 2019 – sent the home crowd wild, but it was Team USA who dominated with three of five gold medals on the night, led off by Olympic champion Bobby Finke's new Americas continental record in the men's 800m free.

China claimed the night's other gold medal through Yang Junxuan in the women's 200m free.

Find full results from the five finals below.

Men's 800m freestyle final results

Bobby Finke (USA), 7:39.36, Americas continental record, world champion Florian Wellbrock (GER), 7:39.63, silver medallist Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 7:40.05, bronze medallist Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 7:41.19 Guilherme Costa (BRA), 7:45.48 Gabriele Detti (ITA), 7:47.75 Damien Joly (FRA), 7:48.10 Daniel Wiffen (IRL), 7:50.63

Women's 200m freestyle final results

Yang Junxuan (CHN), 1:54.92, world champion Mollie O'Callaghan (AUS), 1:55.22, silver medallist Tang Muhan (CHN), 1:56.25, bronze medallist Freya Anderson (GBR), 1:56.61 Madison Wilson (AUS), 1:56.85 Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) and Taylor Ruck (CAN), 1:57.24 (tied) tie for 6th Isabel Gose (GER), 1:57.38

Men's 200m butterfly final results

Kristof Milak (HUN), 1:50.34, world record, world champion Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:53.37, silver medallist Honda Tomoru (JPN), 1:53.61, bronze medallist Noe Ponti (SUI), 1:54.29 Luca Urlando (USA), 1:54.92 Tamas Kenderesi (HUN), 1:55.20 Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:55.52 James Guy (GBR), 1:55.54

Men's 50m breaststroke final results

Nic Fink (USA), 26.45, world champion Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 26.48, silver medallist Michael Andrew (USA), 26.72, bronze medallist Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT), 26.94 Simone Cerasuolo (ITA), 26.98 Lucas Mazerath (GER), 27.10 Yan Zibei (CHN), 27.18 Felipe Silva (BRA), 27.42

Mixed 4x100m medley relay final results