FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day three

Thomas Ceccon's stunning men's 100m backstroke world record highlighted day three of swimming finals at the 19th FINA World Championship Budapest 2022 in Hungary.

It was a successful night for Italy, with 17-year-old Benedetta Pilato also clinching the women's 100m breaststroke title.

Meanwhile, Katie Ledecky won her 17th world title, putting her just one behind Ryan Lochte for second on the all-time list (Michael Phelps, unsurprisingly, is first), while Regan Smith and David Popovici were the other victors on the day.

Find full results from the five finals below.

Men's 200m freestyle final results

David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.21, world junior record, world champion Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.47, silver medallist Tom Dean (GBR), 1:44.98, bronze medallist Drew Kibler (USA), 1:45.01 Felix Auboeck (AUT), 1:45.11 Kieran Smith (USA), 1:45.16 Lukas Martens (GER), 1:45.73 Elijah Winnington (AUS), 1:45.82

Women's 1500m freestyle final results

Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:30.15, world champion Katie Grimes (USA), 15:44.89, silver medallist Lani Pallister (AUS), 15:48.96, bronze medallist Moesha Johnson (AUS), 15:55.75 Simona Quadarella (ITA), 16:03.84 Beatriz Dizotti (BRA), 16:05.25 Viviane Jungblut (BRA), 16:13.89 Kristel Kobrich (CHI), 16:20.24

Women's 100m backstroke final results

Regan Smith (USA), 58.22, world champion Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.40, silver medallist Claire Curzan (USA), 58.67, bronze medallist Wan Letian (CHN), 59.77 Emma Terebo (FRA), 59.98 Kira Toussaint (NED), 59.99 Peng Xuwei (CHN) and Medi Harris (GBR), 1:00.01 (tie)

Men's 100m backstroke final results

Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.60, world record, world champion Ryan Murphy (USA), 51.97, silver medallist Hunter Armstrong (USA), 51.98, bronze medallist Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA), 52.50 Apostolos Christou (GRE), 52.57 Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 52.75 Irie Ryosuke (JPN), 52.83 Robert Glinta (ROU), 53.63

Women's 100m breaststroke final results