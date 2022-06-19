FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day two

Team USA dominated on the second day of swimming finals at the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 on Sunday (19 June).

Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel, and Alex Walsh triumphed in the women's 100 fly, men's 50 fly, and women's 200 IM respectively.

Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi was the other gold medallist, in the men's 100m breaststroke.

Find full results from the four finals below.

Men's 100m breaststroke results

Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.26, world champion Arno Kamminga (NED), 58.62, silver medallist Nic Fink (USA), 58.65, bronze medallist James Wilby (GBR), 58.93 Yan Zibei (CHN), 59.22 Lucas Mazerath (GER), 59.50 Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 59.65 Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU), 59.80

Women's 100m butterfly results

Torri Huske (USA), 55.64, world champion Marie Wattel (FRA), 56.14, silver medallist Zhang Yufei (CHN), 56.41, bronze medallist Louise Hansson (SWE), 56.48 Claire Curzan (USA), 56.74 Brianna Throssell (AUS), 56.98 Farida Osman (EGY), 57.66, African record Lana Pudar (BIH), 58.44

Men's 50m butterfly results

Caeleb Dressel (USA), 22.57, world champion Nicholas Santos (BRA), 22.78, silver medallist Michael Andrew (USA), 22.79, bronze medallist Dylan Carter (TTO), 22.85 Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.86 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 23.01 Benjamin Proud (GBR), 23.08 Teong Tzen Wei (SGP), 23.29

Women's 200m individual medley results