FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day one

Two new championship records were set – by Katie Ledecky and Léon Marchand – on the first day of swimming finals at the FINA World Championships 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.

Ledecky improved on her own mark in the women's 400m freestyle, while Marchand became the second-fastest man ever in the men's 400m medley, behind only Michael Phelps.

Find full results from the five finals below.

Men's 400m freestyle final results

Elijah Winnington (AUS), 3:41.22, world champion Lukas Martens (GER), 3:42.85, silver medallist Guilherme Pereira da Costa (BRA), 3:43.31, bronze medallist Felix Auboeck (AUT), 3:43.58 Marco de Tullio (ITA), 3:44.14 Kim Woomin (KOR), 3:45.64 Kieran Smith (USA), 3:46.43 Trey Freeman (USA), 3:46.53

Women's 400m freestyle final results

Katie Ledecky (USA), 3:58.15, Championship record, world champion Summer McIntosh (CAN), 3:59.39, silver medallist Leah Smith (USA), 4:02.08, bronze medallist Lani Pallister (AUS), 4:02.16 Isabel Gose (GER), 4:03.47 Erika Fairweather (NZL), 4:04.73 Kiah Melverton (AUS), 4:05.62 Tang Muhan (CHN), 4:10.70

Men's 400m individual medley final results

Leon Marchand (FRA), 4:04.28, Championship record, European record, world champion Carson Foster (USA), 4:06.56, silver medallist Chase Kalisz (USA), 4:07.47, bronze medallist Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:10.98 Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:11.36 Seto Daiya (JPN), 4:11.93 Honda Tomoru (JPN), 4:12.20 Balazs Hollo (HUN), 4:15.17

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final results

United States of America, 3:09.34, world champion Australia, 3:10.80, silver medallist Italy, 3:10.95, bronze medallist Great Britain, 3:11.14 Hungary, 3:11.24 Canada, 3:!1.99 Brazil, 3:12.21 Serbia, 3:13.83

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay final results