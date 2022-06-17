How to watch Katie Ledecky at the 2022 FINA World Championships - Schedule and preview

A rejuvenated Katie Ledecky could win three individual swimming gold medals at the 2022 FINA World Championships.

After retaining two of her four individual Olympic titles at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, the Maryland native decided to join Caeleb Dressel at the University of Florida to train under new U.S. men's coach Anthony Nesty.

The move paid dividends, and the current women's 800 and 1500m freestyle world record holder is hungrier than ever to win.

With Australia's reigning 200 and 400m free Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus deciding to skip the Worlds in order to focus on the Commonwealth Games, American Ledecky is the early favourite to win the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle races in Budapest.

"She told me that she had the fire in her belly again," Nesty told Olympics.com of their conversation when she toured the University of Florida facilities.

"She also didn't like losing in Tokyo. Athletes at that level, it’s easy to motivate them if they lose because they'll get back on the horse and do what they can to not have that happen again.

"Just to see her in practice posting times that are like, “Wow!” and beating our guys is amazing."

The 25-year-old also won the 200m free at the USA Trials in April, but will only swim that distance as part of the USA's 4x200m freestyle relay team in Hungary.

Below, we take a look at Ledecky's schedule, 18-25 June, at Budapest's Duna Arena, and how to watch her in action.

Katie Ledecky 2022 FINA World Championships schedule (individual events)

Heats begin at 09:00 CEST (07:00 GMT) with semi-finals beginning at 18:00 CEST the same day. Finals start at 18:00 CEST unless stated.

Saturday, 18 June

400 Freestyle heats and final (subject to qualification)

Sunday, 19 June

1500 Freestyle heats

Monday, 20 June

1500 Freestyle final (subject to qualification)

Wednesday, 22 June

Women's 4x200 Freestyle relay heats and final (subject to qualification)

Thursday 23 June

800 Freestyle heats

Thursday 24 June

800 Freestyle final (subject to qualification)

How to watch Katie Ledecky at the 2022 FINA World Championships

Click here for details on where to watch the action online and on TV in your region.

Some of the events will be also available for pay-per-view on the FINA Official Facebook Page.

The Olympics.com team will be on the ground in Budapest, so make sure to check out our daily live blog.