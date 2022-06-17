How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the 2022 FINA World Championships - Schedule,  preview, how to watch him swim

USA swimming star Caeleb Dressel will take centre stage at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

It took some time for the men's 100m butterfly world record holder to rediscover his best form after taking home five gold medals from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021.

But after switching coaches to new U.S. Men's head trainer and Seoul 1988 Olympic champion Anthony Nesty at the University of Florida, Dressel looked better than ever as he secured a quadruple victory at the USA World Team Trials in April.

The 25-year-old American is the favourite to defend his 50m freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 butterfly world titles, meaning he could also become the first man ever to win eight gold medals at a single world championships.

He came close in Gwangju in 2019, sealing six golds and two silvers, which is just behind compatriot Michael Phelps' current men's record of seven golds at the Melbourne Worlds in 2007.

"He's in a good place physically. His strokes are a lot cleaner than they were at the Olympics. He was the fastest there but his efficiency and technique weren't where we wanted it to be," Nesty told Olympics.com ahead of the event.

"He had to relearn a couple of little things and it's all about the process. I think that's the most important thing. He has to feel that he's where he needs to be."

Below, we take a look at Dressel’s World Championships schedule, 18-25 June, at Budapest's Duna Arena, and how to watch him in action.

Caeleb Dressel 2022 FINA World Championships schedule (individual events)

Heats begin at 09:00 CEST (07:00 GMT/UTC) with semi-finals beginning at 18:00 the same day. Finals start the next day at 18:00 CEST

Saturday, 18 June

50 Butterfly heats and semi-finals

Sunday, 19 June

50 Butterfly final (subject to qualification)

Tuesday, 21 June

100 Freestyle heats and semi-finals

Wednesday, 22 June

100 Freestyle final (subject to qualification)

Thursday 23 June

50 Freestyle heats and semi-finals

100 Butterfly heats and semi-finals

Thursday 24 June

50 Freestyle final (subject to qualification)

100 Butterfly final (subject to qualification)

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the 2022 FINA World Championships

Click here for details on where to watch the action online and on TV in your region.

Some of the events will be also available for pay-per-view on the FINA Official Facebook Page.

The Olympics.com team will be on the ground in Budapest, so make sure to check out our daily live blog.